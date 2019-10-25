Sunday is shaping up to be a “gourd-geous” day in downtown Keene as the 2019 Keene Pumpkin Festival hits Central Square.
Scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m., the free annual event will feature family-friendly live entertainment; games; face-painting; and jack-o’-lanterns galore — more than 3,000 of them, according to the festival’s website. The children’s costume parade and stroll is slated to step off from the Parrish Shoes sign on West Street, where those who wish to join can gather at 1:15 p.m. Participating downtown Keene businesses will host trick-or-treating to get Halloween started early, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Spooky music and goodies will be available at the United Church of Christ on Central Square, and The Colonial Theatre will once again screen “Looney Tunes” from 2 to 6 p.m. (Kids get in free; $1 admission for adults.)
Four area nonprofit organizations will be selling everything from apple crisp to pumpkin whoopie pies.
New this year will be a two-hour guided walking tour of the 16 murals painted during the Walldogs festival in June. More information on the tour, which will be hosted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County starting at 2 p.m., is available at https://bit.ly/32MQx4b. Tickets are $10, and people must sign up ahead of time at https://hsccnh.org/magical-history-walking-tours/.
According to the Keene Police Department, the following road closures will be in effect Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Central Square; Church Street at the Vision Financial parking lot; Court Street, from Mechanic Street to Central Square; Main Street, from Railroad Street and Gilbo Avenue north to Central Square; Roxbury Street, from Norway Avenue to Central Square; Washington Street, from Spring Street to Central Square; and West Street, from Federal Street to Central Square.
In addition, there will be no parking in the two metered spaces near the Bank of America on Washington Street from 8 a.m. today until Monday at 5 p.m. Starting at 6 a.m. Sunday until the festival is finished, there will be no parking at metered spaces on Central Square; on Washington Street to the intersection with Spring Street; on Court Street to the intersection with Mechanic Street; on West Street to the intersection with Federal Street; on Roxbury Street to Hannah Grimes’ private lot; and on Main Street, from Central Square to Railroad Street and Gilbo Avenue.
More information about the Keene Pumpkin Festival is available at www.pumpkinfestival.org.