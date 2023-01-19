LANGDON — A woman who suffered serious injuries in an explosion and subsequent structure fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, the N.H. State Fire Marshal's Office announced Thursday.
Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries Jan. 10 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the fire marshal's office said in a news release. Five days earlier, she received serious burns in the explosion at an outbuilding adjacent to a mobile home on Darby Brook Lane shortly after 6 a.m., Langdon Fire Chief Greg Chaffee told The Sentinel at the time.
The wood-framed shed was already engulfed in flames when firefighters and first responders from Golden Cross Ambulance arrived at the scene, according to the news release Thursday.
Chase had escaped the burning building, the fire marshal's office said, and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene before being transported to Boston for further treatment. Determination of the cause and manner of her death are still pending, according to the release.
The blaze appears to have started in the area of a wood-fired stove being used at the time, the fire marshal's office said in the release, but investigators could not rule out an electrical issue as a possible source.
"The cause of the fire is therefore undetermined, and the cause classification for this fire is accidental," the release states.
Anyone with information on the fire can contact the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or at fmo@dos.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.