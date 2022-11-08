20221108-LOC-Courthouse

The Cheshire County Courthouse in Keene.

 Sentinel file photo by Paul Cuno-Booth

A Winchester woman has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of a credit card related to money she took from the town’s pickle festival in 2020.

