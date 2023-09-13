Keegan Duhaime, standing alongside his attorney Caroline Smith, pleads guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a family member in July 2022, on Wednesday morning in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Public defender Caroline Smith speaks with her client, Keegan Duhaime, after his guilty plea in Cheshire County Superior Court Wednesday morning.
A local man pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court on Wednesday to murdering a family member in July 2022.
Keegan Duhaime, 27, of Ashuelot, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Timothy Hill, 72, also of Ashuelot.
According to an affidavit by N.H. State Police Sgt. Justin Rowe, Duhaime said he shot Hill on July 9, 2022, after drinking beer and getting angry that Hill would not accept an apology from him.
Rowe said Winchester police conducted a welfare check at the Scofield Mountain Road home where Duhaime lived with Hill on July 13, 2022. Hill’s wife — Duhaime’s grandmother — asked for the check because she had been in Maine for several weeks and received notification that Hill had missed scheduled chemotherapy appointments, Rowe added.
Police arrived at the residence around 11:40 a.m. that day and found Hill’s truck in the driveway, according to the affidavit. Rowe added that about an hour later, Hill’s wife verbally consented to police forcing entry into the home, but Duhaime emerged before they could do so. Duhaime told police he had shot Hill with a .38-caliber revolver, and police found Hill deceased in his bed with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, Rowe wrote.
He added that Duhaime told police he had impersonated Hill via his phone by texting Hill's wife that Hill had gone to his chemotherapy appointments.
According to his obituary, Hill was a lifelong Ashuelot resident and a licensed forester for 50 years. In addition to his wife, he was survived by many siblings, children and grandchildren.
The court set a sentencing date for Jan. 5, 2024. Duhaime’s attorney, Caroline Smith, declined to comment after Wednesday's hearing.
