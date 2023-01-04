A Winchester man who had 27 Labrador retrievers seized from his home this past fall pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty in November. All of the dogs are now in new homes, according to the Monadnock Humane Society.
Judge James D. Gleason sentenced Tory Frazier, 56, to 30 days in the Cheshire County jail, suspended on the condition that he maintain good behavior for two years. During that time, Frazier is not permitted to have any animals in his custody except a spayed or neutered dog for companionship.
Reached for comment by phone Wednesday, Frazier disparaged the humane society but declined to speak further on the case.
Earlier in court proceedings, Frazier agreed to surrender the dogs to the care of the Swanzey-based nonprofit.
Alex Parsons, a public defender representing Frazier, declined to comment Wednesday.
N.H. State Trooper Richard Camacho wrote in an affidavit filed in the case that police seized 13 adult dogs and 14 puppies — as well as five dead puppies — when they searched Frazier’s house Oct. 5. All but four of the dogs tested positive for parasites, Camacho wrote, and five tested positive for Lyme disease.
Following the dogs' removal from the home, the Monadnock Humane Society took them in, Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth said at the time. All of the puppies, as well as a nursing mother, were moved to foster homes, allowing them to socialize at a crucial age, she said.
Collinsworth said in a phone interview Wednesday that all the dogs have been adopted, the last one a few days before Christmas. She said the total cost to care for them — including all medical and daily care — was about $12,000. All of the dogs had to be spayed or neutered, and she added that one of the dogs underwent a $5,000 surgery to remove parasites in its system.
"We're proud to be able to be here to provide this service for the region," she said. "We rely on the public to inform us of any concerns they see because that's the only way we'll know to look into something or work with law enforcement."
Camacho wrote in the affidavit that in October he was contacted by Beth Doyle, a humane agent with the Monadnock Humane Society who completed the investigation with the help of law enforcement.
Doyle first visited Frazier's home in December 2021, after Winchester police received an anonymous call about "a very skinny dog," Camacho wrote in the documents. The affidavit describes Frazier as a breeder and notes he had trouble selling some of the dogs.
While there, Doyle encountered one of Frazier's dogs, a yellow Lab named Haley, who the humane society believed to be the animal referenced in the complaint, according to the affidavit.
Doyle returned to the property Sept. 28 with a Winchester police officer after getting an emailed complaint that a seven-week-old chocolate Lab had untreated facial injuries, Camacho wrote. He added that Frazier told Doyle the puppy was doing fine.
Doyle inspected the puppy and noted she had a visible deformity to her lower jaw. The puppy's injury came from a mother dog, Kiki, after the puppy escaped into a downstairs room where Kiki was with her newborn litter, according to the affidavit.
Camacho wrote that Frazier said the puppy had been bitten around Sept. 18 and that he had an appointment for her at Jaffrey-Rindge Veterinary Hospital on Oct. 6, the affidavit states.
According to Camacho, Doyle responded that the puppy should have received medical attention immediately after the injury. The affidavit says Doyle inspected the injured puppy's mother and described her as "emaciated," and noted a litter of puppies were being kept on a layer of newspaper with urine and some feces. She saw other dogs barking in cages.
State Police returned to the property Oct. 5 with a search warrant, seized the dogs and turned their care over to the Monadnock Humane Society, the affidavit states.
