RINDGE — A Winchester man was injured Wednesday morning in a crash on Route 119, where firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract him from the vehicle, police said in a news release.
With a helicopter unavailable due to weather, Nathaniel Shay, 24, was transported by ambulance to UMass Worcester University Hospital, the Rindge Police Department said in a news release issued that afternoon. The extent of his injuries were not known as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.
A little before 7:30 a.m., emergency personnel responded to reports of a high-speed crash involving a single vehicle, the release states. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located the heavily-damaged 2017 Mazda sedan in the trees off the westbound lane with Shay trapped inside, police said.
While the car itself was not on fire, its engine block, which was fully engulfed in flames about 15 feet from the vehicle, had to be extinguished by the fire department, according to the release.
An initial investigation determined that Shay was driving east on Route 119, police said. Several witnesses reported seeing his vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed while passing numerous vehicles over double-yellow lines and nearly causing several head-on collisions, the release states.
At one point, about a half-mile east of the intersection with Route 202, the vehicle skidded across the road, struck a guardrail in the opposite lane and became partially airborne before continuing down an embankment into a heavily wooded area, according to the release. Parts of the damaged vehicle were scattered throughout the area, police said. The vehicle was towed and the scene was cleared of debris.
Route 119 was closed in the areafor about 30 minutes while rescue personnel extracted Shay from the vehicle and police conducted their investigation, the release states. Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, Jaffrey police and fire departments and the N.H. Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Speed was likely a contributing factor but that the crash remains under investigation by Rindge police, according to the release.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Rindge Police Chief Rachel Malynowski at 603-899-5009 ext. 15.
