A Westminster, Vt. man who was shot in the arm by a town resident whose home he tried to rob last March has been sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery.
The release cites court records that detail how King forcibly entered a Westminster man’s residence last March, intending to rob him of heroin and money King believed came from drug sales. King had also recruited Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield, Vt., to aid him with the robbery, according to the release.
King was carrying a fake firearm and zip ties to use as hand restraints when he broke open the man’s door, the release says. Prosecutors said the homeowner then shot King, which prompted King and Fougere to flee the scene.
The statute under which King was charged pertains to robberies that impact commerce, Fabienne Boisvert-Defazio, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, told The Sentinel in June. Courts have held that commerce includes the sale of controlled substances, Boisvert-Defazio said.
At the time of King’s arrest in April, Vermont State Police said that after leaving the mobile home off Back Westminster Road at Shady Pines Park, he was driven to the urgent care center in Bellows Falls before being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He was later released from the hospital after being treated for the gunshot wound, officials said previously.
King pleaded guilty to the charge on which he was sentenced, online court records show. Fougere has pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct commerce by robbery and her sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 3, according to the news release.
An attorney representing King declined to comment on the case Thursday
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.