SWANZEY — A town resident died following the two-vehicle crash Monday morning that shut down traffic on Route 10 for several hours near the intersection of Sawyers Crossing Road, according to N.H. State Police.
Leslie C. Keeton, 81, was driving a 2019 GMC Acadia south on Route 10 — known in the area as West Swanzey Road — when the vehicle crossed the center line, striking a 2019 Kia Sorento traveling north, according to a news release from state police Monday afternoon.
Keeton and the driver of the Sorento — Jocelyn L. Shelley-Blanchard, 41, also of Swanzey — were taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, where Keeton was pronounced dead, the release said. Shelley-Blanchard suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while an infant passenger in the vehicle with her was uninjured.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 a.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Traffic on Route 10, known in the area as West Swanzey Road, was backed up in both directions. The road reopened around 2 p.m., according to the Swanzey Police Department.
In addition to Swanzey police and NHSP, the Swanzey Fire Department, DiLuzio Amublance, and the Keene Fire Department also responded to the scene. The N.H. Department of Transportation assisted by setting up a detour while the road was closed.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact State Police Trooper Paul Bergeron at 603-223-8494 or paul.j.bergeron@dos.nh.gov.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information as further details become available.
