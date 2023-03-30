Two Keene residents were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday in Marshfield, Vt., according to Vermont State Police.
At around 12:45 p.m., William Gillard, 74, of Keene was driving a 2016 Toyota Prius west on U.S. Route 202 with Nancy Gillard, 76, and their two grandchildren when a 2008 Subaru Outback crossed the center line and crashed head-on into their vehicle, Vermont State Police said in a news release. William and Nancy Gillard were both taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vt., before being transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, police said. The children, ages 2 and 4, were physically unharmed.
The news release described William's injuries as serious and Nancy's as life-threatening, although their son Bill Gillard said Thursday afternoon that Nancy was in serious but stable condition. William, who goes by Dan, was recovering, Bill Gillard said.
Police say Dakota Oberg, 26, of Burlington was the driver and sole occupant of the other car and was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited with gross negligent operation, serious bodily injury resulting and ordered to appear in court on May 18, according to the news release.
Vermont State Police, the Marshfield (Vt.) Fire Department, the Cabot (Vt.) Fire Department, Plainfield (Vt.) Fire Department, East Montpelier (Vt.) Ambulance, Woodbury (Vt.) Fast Squad, Barre City (Vt.) Ambulance and Barre Town (Vt.) Ambulance responded to the incident.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.