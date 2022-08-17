A Swanzey woman involved in a two-vehicle crash in Keene on Friday said she is being treated for a spinal injury at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Karina Robinson-Hill, 34, said she was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from the crash site Friday. She said she was discharged that evening, but returned Saturday after experiencing back pain, and was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock in an ambulance.
Robinson-Hill said she has a bruised spinal cord, and has been told she’ll need surgery in a month.
Cassidy Smith, a spokeswoman for Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s parent system Dartmouth Health, said in an email Monday that Robinson-Hill was listed in “satisfactory condition” at the Lebanon hospital.
Keene police had said Saturday that while Robinson-Hill’s passenger, Charles Lord of Keene, was taken to Cheshire Medical for facial injuries, Robinson-Hill and the other driver — Lauren Hale of Keene — and Hale’s infant passenger were uninjured.
A supervisor with the Keene Police Department was not immediately available for comment Tuesday on Robinson-Hill’s injuries.
Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar confirmed Wednesday that Robinson-Hill was taken to Cheshire Medical Center from the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police told The Sentinel Saturday that Robinson-Hill was driving a 2019 Kia Soul west on Gilbo Avenue around 6 p.m., while a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, operated by Hale, 23, was traveling east, also on Gilbo Avenue. Police said both drivers were attempting to turn onto School Street when the two vehicles hit.
Robinson-Hill and Lord dispute that she was turning onto School Street, but say she was heading straight on Gilbo Avenue. Lord said he was released from the hospital Friday evening.
