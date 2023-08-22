BRATTLEBORO — Police have arrested two town residents in connection with armed robberies over the weekend.
Jonathan Holway, 29, was charged with assault and robbery with a deadly weapon, according to a news release update Brattleboro police emailed Tuesday. Cory Munger, 28, was charged with assault and robbery with a deadly weapon and false information to law enforcement, police said.
The first reported armed robbery occurred Sunday around 12:20 p.m. at an undisclosed business on Putney Road, police said in the original release Monday morning. Around 9:10 that evening, police responded to a Canal Street business for a second armed robbery, according to the release. The department said each robbery involved a suspect showing a gun and ended with the robber fleeing with an “undisclosed amount of cash.”
Holway and Munger also had active in-state warrants and were held without bail until their hearings in court Tuesday, the news release stated.
Detective Sgt. Josh Lynde said Tuesday that Munger was arrested in connection with the Putney Road robbery, while Holway was arrested in connection with the Canal Street incident. He said he couldn't immediately provide additional information about the in-state warrants.
Brattleboro police officers, criminal investigation division detectives and Vermont State Police detectives investigated the incidents and executed a search warrant Monday at a house and car on Landmark Hill, Tuesday's update says. “Multiple evidentiary items were seized during these searches in connection with the robbers,” Brattleboro police added in the release.
“I am proud of the professionalism and tenacity of our personnel,” Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy said in Tuesday's update. “This action shows their dedication to public safety and their desire to hold those accountable who victimize our community.”
