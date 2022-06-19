We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
BELLOWS FALLS — A two-alarm fire Saturday afternoon caused damage to the third floor of a home on Blake Street, according to a release from the Bellows Falls Fire Department.
Firefighters were called out to the home with a first alarm at 9 Blake St., which is divided into apartments, at about 3:38 p.m. Saturday in response to a structure fire, the release said. After they arrived, more firefighters responded to the scene with a second alarm after smoke was reported in the area.
The release said the firefighters spotted smoke and fire from third-floor windows and encountered heavy fire and heat as they entered the third floor. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the home,
Rockingham, Saxtons River, Westminster, Walpole and Putney fire departments assisted the Bellows Falls fire crew in battling the blaze. The department also said Springfield and North Walpole fire departments helped keep Bellows Falls' fire station staffed and put its fire engines back into service.
