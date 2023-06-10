Before Winchester named him police chief in 2018, then-Lt. Mike Tollett was disciplined for using excessive force when he slapped someone during an arrest, according to personnel records.
The records — obtained through a right-to-know request — seem to shed light on why Tollett’s name appears on a statewide list of officers with potential credibility problems. His inclusion on the so-called Laurie list did not become public until this April, more than a year after he stopped working in law enforcement in Cheshire County.
The records also raise questions about why Winchester officials — at least some of whom knew about the 2015 incident and resulting four-day suspension — promoted Tollett to chief. Current and former selectboard members involved in the decision declined to comment or did not respond to messages.
Tollett went on to lead Winchester’s police department for two years before the selectboard let him go in early 2021, for reasons that remain unclear. He then spent a year as police chief in Harrisville before retiring in March 2022.
Harrisville Selectboard Chairman Andrew Maneval said in a statement that the town was not aware of any excessive force allegations against Tollett when it hired him in 2021.
Tollett, who later took a private security job in Florida, according to his LinkedIn page, declined to comment.
According to Winchester personnel records, the incident occurred one night in August 2015. Tollett, then a lieutenant with the town’s police department, and three other officers had someone under arrest with his hands securely handcuffed behind his back.
The person was yelling and swearing when Tollett “slapped him in the face with an open right hand,” Winchester’s police chief at the time, Gary Phillips, wrote in a notice of suspension.
Phillips called the action “unwarranted and unjustified.” He added that it was particularly concerning given Tollett’s rank.
“What exacerbates the situation is [the] fact that you are a supervisor with green recruits present,” Phillips wrote, noting that Tollett’s responsibilities included teaching other officers about the proper use of force.
The records do not name the person who’d been arrested or describe the circumstances that led up to his arrest.
Police officers are generally authorized to use force in order to gain control of someone who is resisting arrest, or to defend themselves and others against threats. But once a person is safely restrained, that force is supposed to stop.
Slapping someone who is handcuffed and poses no danger is “very over the line,” said Shamus Smith, a doctoral lecturer of criminology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and a former NYPD officer.
“Once a person is rear-cuffed and they’re restrained, no matter if they’re screaming or not, the game is off,” said Smith, who also taught at NYPD’s police academy. “You as the officer have won. You don’t need to do anything else further — certainly [not] utilize an open hand.”
‘A good choice’
Tollett came late to law enforcement, graduating from the N.H. Police Academy in his early 40s and getting his first job as a full-time officer with Hinsdale in 2009. Winchester hired him several years later. He became a sergeant in 2013 and was promoted to lieutenant in early 2015. He also worked as a part-time officer in Walpole for a number of years, stepping down in 2021.
In 2015, after concluding Tollett had used excessive force, Phillips decided to suspend him for two weeks without pay. Days later, the Winchester selectboard voted in nonpublic session to reduce the suspension to four days, according to meeting minutes.
The minutes don’t say why board members decided on a lesser penalty, but Phillips apparently had no say in the matter.
“I was not at that meeting, nor had any input in the decision,” the chief wrote to Tollett a few weeks later in a letter notifying him of the revised suspension.
A few years later, in July 2018, Phillips retired as chief. Town officials tapped Tollett to lead the department temporarily while they searched for a permanent replacement. In December 2018, the selectboard announced it had picked Tollett for the job.
“We all had confidence that Mike was a good man and could be a good choice for the community,” Ben Kilanski, then chairman of the selectboard, said at the time.
The Winchester selectboard, through the town administrator, declined to answer a list of written questions for this story, including whether board members discussed the 2015 incident before deciding to make Tollett chief in 2018.
But at least three of the board’s five members at the time — Roberta Heinonen, Jack Marsh and Herbert Stephens — would have known about that incident. They had voted on his suspension three years earlier, according to meeting minutes.
It’s unclear whether the other two selectboard members at the time of Tollett’s promotion — Gloria Leustek and Kilanski — were aware of it, as they had joined the board after 2015.
Leustek declined to comment. Reached by phone, Kilanski, who remains a selectman, refused to say whether he knew about the 2015 incident before Tollett was promoted.
Stephens, Heinonen and Marsh did not respond to messages requesting comment. Stephens remains on the selectboard, while the other two have since left.
Retirement, and release of the ‘Laurie list’
Winchester let Tollett go in January 2021, when the selectboard decided not to renew his contract. Officials have never publicly stated why.
Two months later, officials in Harrisville announced Tollett would become their new police chief.
The selectboard “was not aware of any allegations made against him of excessive force” at the time it hired Tollett, Maneval, the current chairman, said in a statement.
“The Town contracted for a formal background check regarding Mr. Tollett before he was hired, and no information regarding any such allegations or circumstances was provided as part of that background check,” said Maneval, who was not on the board at that time.
“At no point during Mr. Tollett’s tenure as Police Chief in Harrisville did the Select Board become aware of any such allegations or circumstances regarding Mr. Tollett.”
Maneval also said that Harrisville officials did not know, until recently, that Tollett was on New Hampshire’s Laurie list — officially called the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule — due to a finding of excessive force.
Maintained by state prosecutors, the EES lists current and former officers whose past conduct could undermine their testimony in court, including those who have lied, used excessive force or been criminally convicted.
In 2021, the N.H. Legislature passed a law requiring the EES to be disclosed in full, though it gives officers a chance to challenge their inclusion on the document before their names become public.
The first set of names was released at the end of December 2021. State officials have periodically released updated lists, with the names of additional officers whose challenges are no longer pending in court.
Though Tollett has been on the EES since at least June 2018, his name was not made public until the latest release this past April. The list says his inclusion is due to “excessive force” and gives the department as Winchester.
Tollett retired from Harrisville in March 2022, a few months after the first version of the EES was released. He told selectmen he was leaving for personal reasons.
He is one of at least two current or former police chiefs from the Monadnock Region listed on the EES. The other, current Troy Police Chief David Ellis, is included for an unspecified issue related to “truthfulness.”
Ellis told NHPR last year that he doesn’t know what got him on the list, and other town officials said they had been unable to get more information from state prosecutors.
Another former area police chief, Andrew Wood, who previously led the Hancock and Richmond departments, is currently under indictment on two charges of theft. Prosecutors have alleged he submitted fraudulent timesheets while employed by Richmond.
Wood has pleaded not guilty. His name has not appeared on the public version of the Laurie list to date.
