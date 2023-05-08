Two vehicles involved in a crash out Route 9 in Keene on Monday afternoon are loaded onto tow trucks. Three adults were transported to Cheshire Medical with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Keene Police.
Keene Police gesture for cars to wait as tow trucks carrying two vehicles from a crash on Route 9 depart from the scene Monday afternoon. The road was completely shut down for about 10 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.
West and eastbound vehicles stop on Route 9 just west of Whitcombs Mill Road in Keene following a crash involving two cars traveling west early Monday afternoon. Traffic stopped for about ten minutes before responders were able to open one lane.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
A two-vehicle crash injured three people and also briefly shut down Route 9 in Keene on Monday afternoon, police said at the scene just west of Whitcombs Mill Road.
The crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Keene Police Sgt. Christopher Simonds said the road was completely shut down for about 10 minutes before crews reopened one lane. Traffic began flowing normally again by about 2:20 p.m.
First responders took three adults from the scene to Cheshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Simonds said.
Both vehicles were traveling west on Route 9, at the time of the crash, Simonds said. One of the vehicles was in the breakdown lane and attempted to make a U-turn when it collided with the other vehicle, Simonds said.
