GREENFIELD — Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze Saturday that destroyed a sawmill but did not result in any serious injuries, according to Greenfield Deputy Chief Jeff LaCourse.
Around 1:15 p.m., the Greenfield Fire Department responded to 315 Sawmill Road, where firefighters found the main sawmill building at Kennebec Lumber “almost fully involved,” Fire Chief Rick McQuade said in a post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night.
Fire crews took a defensive strategy to protect two 1,000-gallon propane tanks at the front of the building and several nearby structures, McQuade said. Firefighters used roughly 230,000 gallons of water, much of it shuttled from Sunset Lake, to quench the flames, he said.
Due to extreme heat of over 90 degrees that day, four firefighters had heat-related emergencies and one was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital, the Facebook post states. All made a full recovery and no one else was injured, according to the department.
Firefighters remained on the scene until just after 9 p.m. and returned three times Sunday to extinguish rekindles in the mill and a mulch pile, McQuade said. LaCourse said in a phone interview Tuesday morning that no one was seriously injured and the building was a complete loss.
