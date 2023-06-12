A little more than 10 years ago, the Keene Police Department unveiled a Lenco BearCat Special Missions Vehicle it had purchased using a $285,933 federal Homeland Security grant.
When the city acquired the armored vehicle — despite some residents' concerns about the role this type of equipment plays in militarizing police — Keene police said it would help protect officers and other emergency personnel in dangerous situations. Its uses could include rescues, hazardous material investigations and incidents involving armed suspects and suspicious packages, then-Police Chief Kenneth Meola said at the time.
Keene's grant application specified the vehicle would be equipped to detect radiation and explosive gas and cited the pumpkin festival, Clarence DeMar Marathon and Keene State College as potential terrorist targets.
In the roughly 10 years since, the BearCat has been deployed in cases such as an armed standoff in Winchester in 2015 and a vehicle chase that put Walpole schools and businesses in lockdown in 2019.
But a Sentinel review of a decade of BearCat use logs shows the vehicle's most common use has been for training.
“[The logs] revealed what I thought all along— that we did not have much of a threat of terrorism in Cheshire County,” Terry Clark, a county commissioner and former Keene city councilor who opposed the BearCat's purchase, wrote in an email to The Sentinel after reviewing the documents.
The logs, which The Sentinel obtained through a public records request, provide the date, general purpose and location, mileage, time and number of personnel associated with each BearCat deployment. Police were unable to find the page for 2017, according to Keene Records Manager William Dow.
The documents, along with previous Sentinel reporting, show the BearCat has been deployed in situations involving suicide, people who were barricaded somewhere, and domestic violence, as well as to execute warrants, many of them against suspected drug dealers.
The Keene Police Department, in its grant application, cited blast protection as one safety feature of the vehicle.
“It keeps our people safer,” said current Police Chief Steven Stewart, who pointed to its use during an armed standoff in 2014 on Keene's Ivy Drive. “[It] allowed us to kind of contain the situation … safely,” Stewart added, although the incident ended when the man — whom police had been trying to arrest for allegedly receiving stolen property — fatally shot himself.
Keene's BearCat use
Not accounting for the missing 2017 log, Keene police used the BearCat 134 times between its first recorded use on Nov. 16, 2012, when it was brought to the city, and Jan. 26, 2023, when it was used for training. Police used it 65 times for training (49 percent) and 34 times for call-outs (25 percent), with 11 of those to assist other departments. The vehicle was inspected or refueled 14 times (10 percent), and used for events or for miscellaneous or illegible reasons 21 times (16 percent).
Its most recent tactical deployment was last August for a reported domestic violence situation in Peterborough, the records indicate. Peterborough police said at the time that authorities had been told the suspect had threatened to shoot police, prompting a response from a number of law-enforcement agencies. Six entries record the vehicle’s use in serving warrants, with four aligning with Sentinel reporting on alleged drug-sale or possession-with-intent-to-sell arrests.
The department deployed the BearCat to the Keene Fire Department on the Friday before the 2014 Pumpkin Festival, the day before partying escalated to rioting outside the annual event's footprint. The logs show a Saturday deployment for the same festival, although Meola said at the time it was never used.
“The Keene PD did do their best to fit the equipment into some of their more serious calls," Clark added in his email. "At the end of [its] useful life though, I doubt that taxpayers would authorize replacing the vehicle using local property tax dollars. And I think the logs bear that out.”
An informational document Lenco created states the BearCat's lifespan should be close to 20 years.
The militarization debate
When the Keene City Council voted 13-1 in 2011 to acquire the BearCat, Clark cast the lone vote against doing so. The Elm City vote brought national attention, including an NBC report, as an example of the proliferation of military-style equipment in U.S. law-enforcement agencies. Many departments across the country receive equipment through the U.S. Department of Defense's controversial "1033 Program." That program emerged following the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 1997, which authorized the transfer of excess Department of Defense equipment to local and state law-enforcement agencies.
At the time of the 2011 vote, several Keene city councilors spoke in favor of acquiring the vehicle.
“I look at the picture, and it definitely looks like a tactical vehicle,” then-Councilor James Dunn said, according to previous Sentinel reporting. “But if it does save lives — and if it’s employed properly, it will — I’ll support it.”
Then-Councilor Ruth Venezia said she thought the vehicle could help in extreme weather situations, such as flooding.
In early 2012, Clark motioned to reverse the council’s decision, saying the vehicle created a "culture of war" in the country.
“Do we want a militarized police force in Keene? We can take the lead and ask the council to rescind its decision, and have the courage to do what Congress does not," Clark added at the time, according to previous reporting.
More than 100 people attended a public hearing that spring, with many saying the BearCat fueled divisiveness between residents and the police when the city should be promoting more face-to-face interactions. Clark's motion failed, 9-4.
In 2014, Clark requested the city return the vehicle to the federal government, which then-mayor Kendall Lane tabled by accepting it as informational rather than forwarding it to a council subcommittee.
The decade following the BearCat's local arrival has seen the city's debate mirrored nationally. Police departments in Ferguson, Mo., deployed similar vehicles in response to protests over a police officer's fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a Black man, in 2014. During protests in response to the murder of George Floyd, also a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police, NBC News identified 29 instances across the country where police departments deployed armored vehicles.
The Keene Police Department hasn't used the BearCat for crowd control or protests, according to Chief Stewart.
"It's not a tank," he told The Sentinel, pointing to the fact that it's built on the base of a Ford F-550 truck.
But while Keene's vehicle has been used for armed situations, Clark still feels it’s detrimental.
“At the end of the day, the Military Industrial Complex cashed in on the national 9/11 tragedy by militarizing the police,” Clark wrote. “We are not one bit safer for it.”
