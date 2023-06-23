SWANZEY — Town officials indicated Wednesday that Swanzey will sign a contract with Cheshire County's new EMS service, almost two months after the abrupt shuttering of DiLuzio Ambulance Service. This will likely ensure other local towns impacted by DiLuzio's closure will not be able to sign with Brattleboro-based Rescue Inc., as that company said it needed Swanzey’s contract to safeguard its proposal's financial viability.

