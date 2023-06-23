SWANZEY — Town officials indicated Wednesday that Swanzey will sign a contract with Cheshire County's new EMS service, almost two months after the abrupt shuttering of DiLuzio Ambulance Service. This will likely ensure other local towns impacted by DiLuzio's closure will not be able to sign with Brattleboro-based Rescue Inc., as that company said it needed Swanzey’s contract to safeguard its proposal's financial viability.
Wednesday's meeting at Whitcomb Hall also highlighted a deep fissure between county representatives and other area officials who feel the county has threatened EMS services in the region by underbidding existing contracts.
“When it comes down to [the decision between Cheshire EMS and Rescue Inc.], it’s a very easy decision. It’s a decision between $80,000 a year and $320,000 a year,” Bill Hutwelker, a Swanzey selectboard member, said to meeting attendees. “We don’t know where it’s going to be in four years, but as [selectboard member Sly Karasinski] mentioned, we know we’re going to save over $700,000 over the next three years."
Drew Hazelton, Rescue Inc.'s chief of operations, was not reachable for comment Thursday afternoon.
But, per a letter he wrote Swanzey officials before the meeting, the selectboard's decision likely means Rescue Inc. will retract its proposal to other towns DiLuzio had served. In an undated letter included in Wednesday's meeting agenda, Hazelton explained that the company's price model to continue serving those communities depends on Swanzey's business. He said all towns that wish to sign with Rescue Inc. have until Friday, June 30, at 5 p.m. to do so.
Besides Swanzey, affected towns include Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Richmond, Sullivan and Stoddard, according to a proposal Rescue Inc. provided at a previous meeting to discuss the future of EMS services, which Swanzey held on May 23. The Brattleboro-based nonprofit began serving those towns immediately after DiLuzio closed May 3.
“Our board will not allow us to financially jeopardize the regions of Vermont and New Hampshire that we already serve,” Hazelton wrote as a reason for the June 30 deadline. “[The town of Swanzey is] the largest consumer of EMS services outside of Keene in our area. Without a signed contract from the Town of Swanzey, for example, there does not appear to be a path to financial viability that could justify our continued presence in the region at the price per capita mentioned above.”
That price per capita is estimated to be $43.92 if all towns sign up.
Boiling point
Rescue Inc. has worked closely with the Keene Fire Department over the years, and is staffing two ambulances there while towns decide on their EMS contracts.
In 2021, Cheshire County reached a deal with DiLuzio to buy the private Keene ambulance service. That deal fell through in April 2022, but the county decided to go ahead and form its own service — Cheshire EMS — which launched last November.
Westmoreland, which had previously contracted with the Keene Fire Department for EMS services, signed a contract in February with Cheshire EMS that went into effect April 1.
Keene firefighters raised concerns about this, with Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar telling The Sentinel at the time that if the county acquired all of the department's contracts, “it would have a devastating effect on our budget.”
At Wednesday's meeting in Swanzey, Cheshire County Delegation Chair Dan Eaton said the county had sent a contract to Westmoreland only because the town asked for it, which Westmoreland representatives verified. They said they chose Cheshire EMS because they correctly thought the county might place an ambulance within Westmoreland, leading to faster response times.
This week, Keene's local union chapter of the International Association of Firefighters posted to Facebook a letter between IAFF officials stating that, as of June 8, the union had declared Cheshire EMS “a rival to the IAFF.”
In the Facebook post, the Keene chapter said this decision was "a direct result of [Cheshire EMS'] unrealistic contract bidding undermining the stability of EMS in the region."
Cooperation and competition
Swanzey's decision to go with the county service over Rescue Inc. capped a tense two-hour roundtable meeting that was convened to allow representatives from communities affected by DiLuzio's closure to discuss their thoughts and plans.
But most of the session saw Keene and county representatives debating why a potential compromise between Rescue Inc., Cheshire EMS, the Keene Fire Department and Great Brook EMS for regional services had fallen through. Great Brook EMS partnered with Cheshire EMS to provide backup services for that agency, Cheshire EMS Chief Michael Spain said at Swanzey's previous ambulance meeting in May.
At the May meeting, area officials asked the groups to work together.
However, in his letter to Swanzey, Hazelton said that on June 9, “the Administration of Cheshire County made it clear to us that they no longer wished to participate in any collaborative process that involved the City of Keene or Rescue Inc.”
Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon addressed the proposed cooperative plan at Wednesday's meeting.
“We did make a pitch to the county to create a financial model which supports keeping Rescue Inc. as part of our network, and creates collaboration between Keene Fire, Rescue Inc., the county and Great Brook [EMS],” Dragon said. She added that the tentative plan required an agreement that no organization would compete with another. “It would require [Cheshire EMS] to re-evaluate how they use the smoothing funds, and instead potentially redirect funds directly to communities to help offset the first initial year.”
Those “smoothing funds” — money provided through the federal American Rescue Plan Act — were also discussed at the previous ambulance meeting. There, county officials explained that the ARPA funds were used to pay for equipment and Cheshire EMS' new building in Swanzey, and will help subsidize the first three years of service costs.
During both meetings, county representatives were asked if the ARPA funds could be used to subsidize a different EMS service, such as Rescue Inc.
“No,” Eaton responded Wednesday. “We have obligated our ARPA funds, we have a long-term plan, and it doesn’t include funding every other ambulance service.” He added that if the county funded one outside ambulance service, it would need to do the same with every service offered.
Eaton, a Stoddard resident who spoke on behalf of Cheshire EMS along with County Commissioner Jack Wozmak, also said he had been the one to cause the county to withdraw from the proposed agreement.
“I’m responsible for what Elizabeth [Dragon] said is a discontinuation of the progressive meeting that was going on that was going to make things work,” Eaton said. “[It] basically said a company that doesn’t have any interest in Cheshire County moves in to Cheshire County and takes all the contracts, Keene takes all the other contracts, but Cheshire County, who just invested a whole lot of money … sits back and waits for backup calls whenever somebody wants to do that.”
Many of the fire chiefs at Wednesday's meeting, including Farquhar, Gilsum Chief Dee Denehy and Richmond Chief Rob Skrocki, expressed dissatisfaction with the county’s decisions.
“ARPA funds are meant to help. None of this was a help to me,” Farquhar said. “There’s a lot of great leaders in this room and a lot of great intent in this room. But as it stands right now, we’re all going to fail … collaboration is the only way to move forward.”
