A Swanzey resident pleaded guilty Monday, was sentenced to suspended jail time and ordered to pay a fine for felonious improper asbestos management, according to a news release from N.H. Attorney General John Formella.
The release, issued Monday, states Aaron Doleszny, 35, worked as a contractor at an elderly person’s residence in Charlestown between March 2019 and July 2019. Although the resident’s daughter told Doleszny that siding shingles contained asbestos, the release states that Doleszny failed to contact the N.H. Department of Environmental Services before starting the work and did not “take precautionary measures to prevent asbestos fibers from entering the environment while completing the work.”
Assistant Attorney General Melissa Fales told The Sentinel on Monday that although she could not comment on any immediate dangers this may have presented to the resident, this person was in the home during the work and asbestos health effects can manifest for a long time after exposure.
Asbestos is a common name for a group of minerals that can separate into fibers and have been used in building materials, including insulation, roof shingles and ceiling tiles.
“When asbestos is disturbed, it can break down into microscopic fibers that may become airborne,” the N.H. DES website states, adding that inhalation can cause lung cancer; another form of cancer called mesothelioma; and asbestosis, a chronic lung disease.
Doleszny’s charge cites a state statute that says a person is guilty of a felony if they knowingly and willfully violate any provision of the statute, which dictates proper asbestos management, control and disposal.
Doleszny hired a 17-year-old to dispose of the asbestos, and the N.H. State Police and N.H. DES “became aware of the violations when an abandoned trailer containing asbestos shingles was discovered on the side of the road in Acworth,” according to the news release. Upon this discovery, the release states that Doleszny paid for proper asbestos disposal, which is why the court did not sentence him to restitution payment.
At Monday’s plea and sentencing hearing in Sullivan County Superior Court, Doleszny received a 12-month jail sentence, all suspended for a three-year period, and was ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.
Beyond the suspended sentence and fine, he is prohibited from engaging in asbestos abatement activities during his three-year suspension period, according to Formella’s office.
Doleszny’s attorney James T. Brooks declined to make a public statement Tuesday morning.
