SWANZEY — A grand jury last month indicted a Swanzey resident on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court show.
Prosecutors accuse Andrew Marsh, 21, of sexual acts involving someone who did not freely give consent, according to the documents. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of sexual assault against the same person.
The alleged assaults occurred in Swanzey on or about April 4, 2022, the court documents indicate, and Marsh was indicted on Feb. 27.
A dispositional conference is scheduled for April 26 at 8:30 a.m., according to court records. During a dispositional conference, the judge meets with the prosecution and defense to determine how to settle the case. This can be through a plea agreement or advancing the case to a trial.
Marsh’s attorney, Monique Schmidt, declined to comment on the case.
