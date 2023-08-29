ALSTEAD — The N.H. Department of Environmental Services recently reclassified Lake Warren Dam, increasing its hazard potential from significant to high in June.
According to the department's Dam Bureau, the dam might be unable to handle the flow of water in a major flood event, which could result in significant flooding and loss of life.
Steve Doyon, the state agency's chief dam safety engineer, wrote a letter to the Alstead selectboard, dated June 8, about the dam's re-designation, which is the result of data collected from an inspection in November 2021.
Lorilee Mather, a dam safety engineer, said the classification is based on the primary impact to downstream properties and structures that could occur if the dam were overtopped by water.
"We looked at if the embankment were to erode down, what would happen and how much water would leak and what would happen downstream," Mather said. "This led to the indication that there could be potential loss of life if the dam were to fail."
The state Dam Bureau identified two properties, at 609 and 611 Forest Road, that would see incremental flooding greater than one foot if such a failure occurred during a major flood event. The same event could also result in road overtopping at four downstream Route 123 crossings over Warren Brook, the Bureau noted in its letter.
The 185-acre Lake Warren connects to the Cold River and Warren Brook, according to The Lake Warren Association, a group formed in 1985 to serve as stewards of the lake. Now owned by the town of Alstead, the lake's dam was built in the late 18th century.
The state's four-tier rating system for dams ranks from "non-menace" — the lowest for potential hazards — to high.
In his letter, Doyon also notes that the Dam Bureau identified cracks in the dam's concrete embankment needing to be monitored or possibly repaired as well as surface erosion in areas of the dam. For the latter, he wrote that those areas should be properly filled and regraded to make an even surface.
Mather said that while not much may have physically changed about the area near the dam since it was inspected prior to 2021, updated survey methods and new data allowed the Dam Bureau to make a better assessment of the structure and its surroundings.
"The conjunction of all those things led to a greater inundation area downstream," she said. "There's development downstream that has potential impacts for loss of life. We identified that, and we have an obligation to public safety."
Between the dam's inspection in 2021, and its reclassification in June, Mather said it takes a considerable amount of time to study the data, make models and develop an accurate assessment.
"We want to get it right so we take the time to make sure we're doing it correctly," she said.
She noted that Lake Warren Dam's spillway cannot accommodate the volume of flow that could occur in a strong storm event, as required by high hazard dams. To address this issue, Alstead will need to hire an engineer to create a conceptual plan for reconstruction subject to DES review, she said.
In his letter to the Alstead selectboard, Doyon made a list of recommendations and actions for the town to take to address the issues and suggested dates to complete them by. These include hiring the services of a consultant qualified in dam-related work by April 26 to complete an evaluation of the dam and identify any repairs or reconstruction that may be needed to increase safety. This would then be submitted to N.H. DES for approval.
The Dam Bureau recommends that any reconstruction be completed by Sept. 26 2025. Now that it has been classified as having high hazard potential, Lake Warren Dam will receive DES inspection every two years, compared to four-year increments while classified as having significant hazard potential.
In an email to The Sentinel, selectboard Chairman Joel McCarty stated that whatever solutions the town develops in response will be the result of extensive consultation with the Dam Bureau and the Lake Warren Association.
"And it will almost certainly take a few years and cost a whole bunch of money," he wrote.
McCarty also noted that the town doesn't take lightly to any threat of flooding, especially after unrelenting rains washed through Alstead nearly 18 years ago, an event that killed four people and destroyed three dozen buildings. Like many other area communities, the town experienced lower levels of flooding earlier this summer.
"After 2005, Alstead folks are generally disinclined to ignore warnings and regulatory actions concerning flooding," McCarty said.
