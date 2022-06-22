CHARLESTOWN — The pilot of a single-engine plane suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries when his aircraft crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday morning, Charlestown Police Chief Patrick Connors said.
The man, whose identity police have not released, was the lone occupant of the plane, Connors said at the scene near the Charlestown Picnic Area and Boat Launch on Lower Landing Road.
After crashing into the water around 10:15 a.m., the man was able to swim several hundred feet, closer to shore.
“He was able to slowly make his way from the plane to the point where we had a rope," N.H. State Police Trooper Brandon Dean said. "And once he was able to grab on to it, we pulled him ashore.”
When first responders got the pilot back on land, “he was conscious, breathing, alert, talking," Connors said. The man reported torso and back pain, and was taken to Springfield Hospital in Vermont, the chief added.
The small, yellow plane took off from Hartness State Airport in Springfield, Vt. and wasn't due to be gone for long, Connors said. A nearby man who heard the crash, but did not see it, called 911 after the plane had hit some high-tension electric wires over the river between Springfield and Charlestown, Connors said.
"[The pilot] reported to the officer on-scene that the engine failed," Connors said. "We haven’t confirmed any specifics, we haven’t interviewed him yet. It’s still early in our investigation."
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the accident, Connors added. Neither the FAA nor the NTSB immediately returned requests Wednesday afternoon for more information on the Charlestown crash.
National Grid, the utilities company that maintains the lines that got hit in the crash, has shut off power to the area, Connors said. The plane appears to be stuck on the bottom of the river, which is about 12 to 15 feet deep in the area, he added.
“[N.H. State Police] Marine Patrol went out there. They ascertained that there’s no fluids leaking into the river right now, and we’re waiting to get word from the FAA as to what the plan is next for the plane," Connors said, adding that the plane has not moved since the crash.
In addition to Charlestown and N.H. State Police, Golden Cross Ambulance, the Charlestown Fire Department and North Walpole Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.