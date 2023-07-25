A 12-year-old led police in Hinsdale and Winchester on a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Deputy Caleb Dodson said Hinsdale police initiated a pursuit of a vehicle driving at high speeds east on Route 119 just after 12:30 p.m. The pursuit lasted about half an hour.
The girl drove the vehicle on her own and was the only person inside, according to Dodson, who said he does not have any further details on the vehicle or where the girl lives.
The vehicle continued into Winchester, where police in the town joined the pursuit with officers from Hinsdale, Dodson said. The vehicle then turned onto Route 10 and drove north toward Swanzey before turning around, he said.
"I don't know if they actually got to Swanzey, but the [girl] turned around and went back into Winchester," Dodson said.
Dodson said the vehicle began heading back south on Route 10, turning back onto Route 119 and driving west. He said it was stopped by spike strips that police had laid across the road.
The girl led officers on a brief chase on foot before she was stopped and taken into police custody just after 1 p.m., Dodson said.
He said the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office had set up additional spike strips in Swanzey if the vehicle reached that town, and Keene police placed their own strips farther north.
Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj said an investigation is ongoing. He deferred to Winchester police for additional information, but the department could not immediately be reached Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.
