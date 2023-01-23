As the winter weather continues to rage into Monday evening, thousands of Monadnock Region residents are without power, according to utility companies throughout the area.
Additionally, downed trees and wires from the wet, heavy snow have contributed to numerous road closures and vehicle crashes, according to first responders. As of about 2:30 p.m., the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office dispatch center had handled more than 175 calls for service since midnight, the agency said in a Facebook post.
"Be safe, give yourself plenty of time if you need to travel and be prepared to deal with a detour due to the numerous road closure due to trees and wires down," the post reads.
As of roughly 3:45 p.m., Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid has dispatched more than 150 calls since the storm began, including dozens of reports of downed trees on wires, according to the agency's Twitter feed.
In Keene, the following roads remain closed at about 4 p.m., according to police: East Surry Road in the area of the Elks Lodge, Maple Avenue from Melody Lane to Oriole Avenue and the entrance to Wheelock Park up to the beginning of the parking lot near the pool.
"Other roads may be restricted to one lane but remain passable. Drivers are urged to use caution when navigating the reduced-width roadways," Keene Police Lt. Benjamin Nugent said in an email. "Eversource and other crews continue to work diligently to return service and open roadways as soon as possible."
In Troy, Route 12 is closed between Old Keene Road and Marlborough Road, the N.H. Department of Transportation said on Twitter at 4 p.m.
According to Eversource's outage map, as of about 4 p.m. Monday, more than 5,000 customers in southwestern New Hampshire were impacted. The areas reporting the most outages included Keene, Swanzey, Winchester, Peterborough, Jaffrey and Rindge. Some of those customers had been without power since 1 or 2 a.m., according to the utility, which serves a majority of the Monadnock Region.
Eversource customers were reporting power loss all over the southern portion of New Hampshire, with more than 47,000 customers affected statewide as of 4 p.m..
As of 3:30 p.m., Liberty Utilities reported a handful of outages in Walpole, Alstead and Langdon, according to that company's outage map. At the same time, The N.H. Electric Co-Op outage map showed a single outage in Marlow and 141 more in Charlestown.
In a news release from Eversource Monday afternoon, the electric company said hundreds of crews were working in the state to clear damage from downed trees and wires and restore power.
“On top of the snow buildup and weakened trees from other recent storms, the winter storm hitting New England is bringing trees and limbs down onto the electric system and causing significant damage in nearly every region of the state,” Eversource President of Electric Operations in New Hampshire Doug Foley said in the release.
Eversource added that it's pulling additional crews and resources from Connecticut and Massachusetts to assist in the restoration Monday. As of 12:15 p.m., workers had restored power to more than 50,000 customers statewide since the storm began Sunday evening, according to the release.
With so many in need, the Keene Family YMCA encouraged anyone without power to visit the Summit Road facility, as long as it is open and has power, to access the showers, bathrooms, heat, electricity, WiFi or to seek shelter from the storm, the organization said in an email to The Sentinel. The Y is open Monday-Friday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 6 a.m. to -6 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to noon.
In Swanzey, the town is opening Whitcomb Hall as a warming center from 5-10 p.m., according to a post on the Town of Swanzey Facebook page. Residents can come to warm up, charge their phones or other devices, using their own chargers, and use the kitchen with their own food, according to the post. For more information, contact the town's Deputy Emergency Management Director Pam Fortner at pfortner@swanzeynh.gov or 603-313-6571.
Justin Arnott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Monday around 2:30 p.m. that the snowfall is expected to taper off between 5 and 7 p.m. At the time of the interview, Keene had accumulated between eight and 10 inches with one to three more expected by the evening.
