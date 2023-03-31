ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — A man suspected to have been involved in an unarmed robbery in Fitzwilliam Thursday is in custody after leading police on a chase and refusing to cooperate with officers outside a Massachusetts school, according to a news release from Ashburnham police.
Ashburnham police say they were alerted around 8 a.m. Thursday by Winchendon, Mass., police that the man was headed toward Ashburnham. After the man drove from Route 140 into Gardner, Mass., officers caught up with him on Gardner Road, after which he refused to stop for police on Route 101 and then School Street, according to police. He allegedly drove onto the sidewalk between two buildings on the Cushing Academy campus, and then onto the school’s playing fields. Police said people had to flee from the sidewalks and the athletic fields during this time.
After the man’s truck became stuck while trying to drive into woods, police attempted to stop the man. According to the news release, the suspect attempted to hit several Ashburnham police vehicles with his truck, and struck a Winchendon police vehicle.
The man barricaded himself inside his truck, police say, before Massachusetts State Police responded. The man was placed in custody around 9:45 a.m. and taken to an emergency medical facility for an evaluation. No injuries were reported during the incident, the release states.
The man’s name was not released. A Fitzwilliam police official did not have further information this morning on the alleged robbery.
