PETERBOROUGH — A Hancock resident has been charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in connection with an incident at Monadnock Community Hospital on Thursday, according to Peterborough police.
Gabriel A. Sawich, 28, was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in 8th Circuit Court District Division in Jaffrey on Feb. 28, Chief Scott Guinard said in a news release Friday evening.
Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, two Peterborough police officers responded to Monadnock Community Hospital for a report of a man with a handgun there, according to Guinard.
Officers found the man, identified as Sawich, in a waiting room, and when they confronted him, he “had his hand on the gun, began yelling at the officers and refused to let go or surrender the firearm,” Guinard wrote. “In an attempt to disarm the man, a short struggle ensued at which point one officer deployed a taser.”
No shots were fired and no one was injured, according to Guinard, who said Sawich, in custody, was walked to the emergency room for a medical evaluation, as is standard procedure after a Taser is used.
The news release does not specify the circumstances that led to law enforcement being called, and this information was not available from Peterborough police Friday night.
Laura Gingras, Monadnock Community Hospital’s vice president of philanthropy and community relations, issued a prepared statement that said the safety of staff and patients is the hospital’s top priority.
“The situation was very quickly deescalated, and no one was injured. We remain committed to the ongoing safety of everyone on our campus,” she said. “We are thankful to all of our staff for their response to the incident and for the quick response from our security team and the police.”
