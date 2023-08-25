PETERBOROUGH — Three Connecticut residents were taken into custody after police say they led officers on a chase that caused a three-car crash, and two of them later hid in a Peterborough apartment Wednesday evening.
At about 5 p.m., Peterborough police were alerted to be on the lookout for an SUV with a New Jersey license plate that had reportedly left Jaffrey after two people tried to exchange "a substantial amount" of counterfeit money at a business there, according to Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard.
Officers found the vehicle at the Route 101 lights on Jaffrey Road, "at which point the suspect vehicle immediately sped off on Route 101 (Dublin Road), traveling westbound," Guinard wrote in a news release Thursday.
At Route 101 and Union Street, the vehicle was involved in a three-car crash, the release says, and though the driver stayed at the scene, witnesses described people fleeing into the woods on foot.
The driver was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital for an existing leg injury, but no one was hurt in the crash, according to Guinard, who said a police dog homed in on the area of the Rockbrook Apartments before losing the scent.
At about 7:40 p.m., Peterborough police received a call from a Rockbrook resident that two suspects the department had posted about on Facebook in connection with the chase were in her apartment, Guinard wrote. He said officers entered the apartment and found them in a closet.
Guinard identified the people involved as driver Richard Williams, 26, of Bridgeport, Conn.; Dereck Calva Castillo, 18, of New Haven, Conn.; and Alannah Suarez, 20, of Meriden, Conn.
All three were taken to the Valley Street jail in Manchester pending an arraignment scheduled for Thursday, Guinard said.
Williams faces charges of reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest and forgery, according to court records. Information about any charges Suarez and Calva Castillo face was not immediately available on Thursday afternoon.
Guinard said the investigation is being jointly conducted with U.S. Secret Service. The news release he issued Thursday provides no further details about the incident in Jaffrey he said preceded the chase, and Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Guinard asks anyone who has additional information to contact the Peterborough Police Department at 603-924-8050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.