BRATTLEBORO — A “suspicious death” Vermont State Police reported Thursday night had not been ruled a homicide as of Friday afternoon, but the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
Thursday evening around 7:50 p.m., a 911 call reported the sound of gunfire on Birge Street in Brattleboro, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. Brattleboro police officers found a man dead inside an apartment and requested the State Police lead the investigation.
At a news briefing outside the Brattleboro Police Department on Friday, Vermont State Police Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of the Major Crime Unit, offered few additional details about the incident.
“The crime scene search team is currently on scene, processing the scene,” Dunlap told reporters at 1 p.m.
“Right now, we don’t have a suspect, so we are asking the public if they saw anything in that area last night, please reach out to us or the Brattleboro Police Department,” he added. He also stated that the man's identity and cause of death would probably be released Saturday after the return of autopsy results.
Asked about the public's safety, Dunlap said, "if it's a homicide ... the person or persons that were involved with this we have not identified."
A little over two miles away, an orange and black truck emblazoned with "State Police Major Crime Unit" sat outside the residence, a multi-story building on a mixed commercial and residential street. Nearby, a medical examiner leaned over the passenger window of a Brattleboro police cruiser, speaking to the officer inside. Business owners in the area said they had no information beyond the police reports, although one mentioned hearing gunshots the night before.
Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, the owners of the property, released a statement Friday.
“Our immediate concern is [for] the safety and well-being of our residents and neighbors who live in our community,” they said, adding that they were cooperating fully with the investigation.
Police ask anyone with information that could help investigators in this case to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.