ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont State Police warned the public Wednesday that a dangerous person was at large after he assaulted a member of a construction crew on Interstate 91 and ran into the woods that morning.
Shortly before 9 that night, Vermont State Police said Brattleboro police had taken a 45-year-old man into custody. Earlier in the evening, the state agency described this man as a person of interest being sought for questioning in connection with the incident.
A Vermont State Police spokesman did not immediately respond to an email about whether the man had been charged in Wednesday's assault.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on the southbound section of the interstate near mile marker 35 in Rockingham, according to a news release State Police issued that afternoon.
The suspect was described as a white man about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a brown beard and wearing dirty, mud-covered clothes including a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants.
Vermont State Police said in a news release Wednesday evening that a construction company employee had gone into the woods near the work site when a man attacked him, putting him in a chokehold, breaking a bottle and using a glass shard to slash him. The worker — who was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from a hospital — escaped, and his attacker fled into the woods, police said.
Police had said the man should be considered armed and dangerous, and encouraged the public not to attempt contact if they saw him and instead to immediately call 911, Vermont State Police or another law-enforcement agency.
Police ask anyone with information to call Vermont State Police's Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or leave an anonymous tip at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
