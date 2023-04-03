BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating the death of someone found at Morningside House on Royal Road on Monday morning.
Around 9:25 a.m., police “received a call of a possible assault in progress,” Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy told reporters outside the scene that afternoon. Hardy stated that officers found one person dead and took one person into custody, emphasizing that “there’s no danger to the public at this time.”
Caution tape surrounded the building, a 30-bed shelter for families and individuals, on Monday afternoon while several police cruisers sat along the road. Near the facility, a few officers assembled with Hardy and Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans.
As of 2 p.m., the Vermont State Police crime scene unit was en route to the scene. Groundworks Collaborative, the owner of the property, did not immediately return a request for comment.
This death comes on the heels of another one reported last Thursday night, after Brattleboro police responded to a 911 call about gunshots at a residence on Birge Street and found a man dead inside an apartment., according to Vermont State Police. The state agency assumed responsibility for the investigation, and on Saturday announced that Tamico Williams, 21, of Hartford, Conn., had been shot multiple times in the torso, in what has been ruled a homicide. As of Monday afternoon, no suspects had been taken into custody in connection with Williams' death.
