A Winchester resident intends to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a family member in July 2022, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Keegan Duhaime, 27, of Ashuelot, is accused of murdering Timothy Hill, 72, also of Ashuelot, according to court documents. Duhaime signed a notice of intent Tuesday to plead guilty to second-degree murder.
In exchange for this plea, he asked for a sentence of 33 years to life with pretrial credit, as well as being allowed to seek earned time credit, the document indicates. He also asked for the ability to petition for a suspended sentence, citing a statute that allows a person to petition the sentencing court to suspend a sentence according to certain guidelines.
Duhaime was indicted on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder last October. N.H. Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward also charged him with second-degree murder in July 2022, according to court documents. All charges were in connection with Hill's death.
According to a news release from the Attorney General's Office at the time, Winchester police conducted a welfare check at the Scofield Mountain Road home where Duhaime lived with Hill on July 13, 2022. Hill's wife — Duhaime's grandmother — asked for the check because she had been in Maine for several weeks and received notification that Hill had missed scheduled chemotherapy appointments, per previous reporting by The Sentinel.
Police arrived at the residence around 11:40 a.m. that day and found Hill’s truck in the driveway with a smashed window, according to previous reporting that cited an unsealed affidavit. About an hour later, Hill’s wife verbally consented to police forcing entry into the home but Duhaime emerged before they could do so, the affidavit by N.H. State Police Sgt. Justin Rowe states. Duhaime told police he had shot Hill with a .38 caliber revolver, and police found Hill deceased in his bed with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, Rowe wrote.
A plea hearing is scheduled for Duhaime on Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m.
Duhaime is currently being held in Cheshire County jail in Keene, according to an inmate list published Aug. 18 on the jail’s website. Smith did not immediately respond Thursday afternoon to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.