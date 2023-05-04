A local company was cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration with several "serious" violations in connection with an employee's death at Keene's wastewater treatment plant in North Swanzey last August, OSHA records indicate.
Michael Knicely, an Alstead resident and employee of Hamblet Electric, died by electrocution when reaching into an energized switch gear operating at 480 volts, according to the records. Keene Mayor George Hansel said in a news conference after the Aug. 24 incident that Knicely had been helping install a backup generator at the Airport Road plant.
Duncan Watson, Keene's assistant public works director, told The Sentinel in August that Hamblet Electric has had several contracts with the city in the past, and City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said that at the time of the incident, Hamblet was a subcontractor of Milford, Mass.-based Southworth Milton Inc.
Rudy Ogden, deputy commissioner for the N.H. Department of Labor, said at the time that since OSHA regulates private employers, it was investigating only Hamblet Electric and not the city.
OSHA initially fined the Keene company $27,680 on Jan. 19, but informal settlements on Feb. 25 reduced the total to $18,500. The agency reported the case closed on April 26, and U.S. Department of Labor public affairs specialist Ted Fitzgerald said the company had paid the fines in full.
Christopher Hamblet, president of Hamblet Electric, did not return a call for comment Wednesday.
In total, OSHA records list four "serious" violations found in the agency's investigation. The records cite the corresponding regulations, and include the initial and settled fines to the company, but don't otherwise elaborate on OSHA's findings.
The first serious citation was split into two subsections, one of which cites a federal regulation stating that tags “shall be placed to identify plainly the equipment or circuits being worked on.” The fine connected to this finding was reduced from $4,465 to $3,000 in the settlement process, the records indicate. The second subsection referenced a regulation requiring protective equipment to be provided and maintained for employees, and the fine was reduced from $6,250 to $0.
U.S. Department of Labor public affairs specialist James Lally wrote in an email that the citation itself was not dropped; rather, when citations are grouped only one carries the fine. He added that grouping of citations is common in litigation for settling a case.
The second serious citation referred to a requirement for protective equipment to be paid for by the employer, excluding a few specific items. The company was fined $4,465, which was reduced to $3,000 in the settlement.
The third serious citation referenced an order that prohibits employees from working near electric power circuits “unless the employee is protected against electric shock by deenergizing the circuit and grounding it or by guarding it effectively by insulation or other means.”
The fourth serious citation named a regulation requiring employers to check for any electric circuit that employees could contact during work. The regulation specifies that the “employer shall post and maintain proper warning signs where such a circuit exists. The employer shall advise employees of the location of such lines, the hazards involved, and the protective measures to be taken." The third and fourth citations each resulted in a fine of $6,250, with no reductions through the settlement process.
One other citation, categorized as "other," referenced a regulation mandating that electrical protective equipment be subject to periodic tests. The company was fined $0 for this finding from the outset.
Knicely was 59 when he died, and his obituary says “he was a very skilled electrician and was very passionate about working on, driving, and beating all his Willy’s Jeeps into the ground.” It added that in the past he had been a volunteer firefighter for Acworth.
