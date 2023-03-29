HINSDALE — A Greenfield, Mass., man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on Route 119 in Hinsdale, N.H. State Police said in a news release Wednesday morning.
Police said Richard Miner, 24, was ejected from a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta in which he was a passenger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hinsdale police, who were in the area for an unrelated incident, saw the Jetta speeding before the crash and operating erratically while headed west on Route 119, according to State Police. The Jetta then went into the eastbound lane before crossing back into the westbound lane and colliding head-on with a 1999 Jeep Wrangler, police said.
Dylan Morse, 21, of Winchester, the driver of the Jetta, and Teasha Kristolaitis, 21, of Winchester, another passenger in the Jetta, were both taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
The driver of the Jeep, Arthur Oefinger, 59, of Hinsdale, was taken to the Brattleboro hospital with minor injuries.
Route 119 was closed in the area for about seven hours after the crash, which was reported at about 5:50 p.m.
The crash is under investigation and charges may be filed, State Police said. Police were assisted at the scene by the Hinsdale and Brattleboro fire departments, Rescue Inc., the N.H. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit and the N.H. Department of Transportation.
