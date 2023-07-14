As more rain rolls in, significant flash floods in the Monadnock Region are possible Sunday, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Friday. This forecast could complicate repairs underway from storms earlier this week, while state officials urge safety heading into the weekend.
"You're going to be looking at torrential downpours," Sarah Jamison, a meteorologist with the weather service in Gray, Maine, said Friday afternoon. "It's been raining hard, but what you're going to see Sunday is that it will be raining harder."
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Cheshire County Thursday night through Friday evening as more storms moved through the area, and meteorologists said more would come Sunday. Jamison, a senior hydrologist who assesses how rainfall affects flood potential, said already saturated ground simply will not be able to absorb the moisture. State officials issued news releases, urging New Hampshire residents to take precautions.
“Know what to do and have what you need to stay safe,” Robert Buxton, the director of the N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a prepared statement Thursday. “Prepare your emergency kit now for at least three days and make sure your family is familiar with your emergency plan. Don’t forget to include your pets.”
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services also issued a news release, reminding residents that risks remain after a flood, including cyanobacteria, debris and swift currents.
“Runoff from roads and parking lots can carry contaminants, such as nutrients and bacteria, into New Hampshire waters,” the release states. “You may also see oil slicks or large amounts of debris entering the waterbody from the excessive runoff, breached dams, and road or culvert washouts.”
Towns continue to repair roads
In the Monadnock Region, repairs to flood-damaged roads continued Friday, prompting Swanzey to postpone Saturday's Old Home Day.
Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley said the town will announce a new date at some point in the future. As of Friday afternoon, Dunn Hill Road, Honey Hill Road and Atkinson Hill Road were still closed.
Branley announced Friday evening that Christian Hill and East Shore roads had opened to local and emergency traffic.
Discussing the weather predicted for Sunday, Branley said the town’s ongoing goal is to get roads stabilized to protect residents.
“We’ll continue to monitor things closely and be ready to react quickly if we need to,” he said.
Based on information from the Gray, Maine, weather-service office, storms early last week drenched Cheshire County in several inches of rain. In the two-day period before Tuesday morning, Swanzey recorded 4.52 inches of rain, West Chesterfield reported 3.63 inches and a southeast Keene location registered 3.97 inches.
Alstead Emergency Management Director Steven Reynolds said Thursday that the flooding had caused localized road problems, but there had been neither reported injuries nor major property damage.
“We have seen houses where water is running through yards. One family [Wednesday] on Thayer Brook Road had everything out of the house and on the lawn, trying to dry it out,” he said. “People up here are pretty self-sufficient, so they don’t call unless they really need it. The old Yankee spirit kicks in — it is what it is.”
Reynolds also said the region’s landscape can create flood conditions.
“Geographically, when we get heavy rains, it saturates all the hills up here. It gets to a point where it doesn’t take a lot of rain — 2 or 3 inches in an hour or two — and the streams and the banks can’t handle the flow,” he said.
On Friday, he added that a portion of Thayer Brook Road and North Road remained closed, though emergency repair work on Thayer Brook Road was expected to begin Saturday, weather permitting. He added that the town was monitoring areas that were known to have some landslide risk, but there was no current danger. Meanwhile, boards at Warren Dam were removed for a period of time Thursday to help lower water levels in anticipation of the weekend’s rain.
Long-term impacts
Although Reynolds said the impact in Alstead hasn't reached the damage seen in the floods of 2021 or 2005, it is still being felt throughout the region. Branley said Friday that Swanzey’s economic toll was likely in the $1 million to $2 million range, though closer to $1 million. Meanwhile, Hinsdale Town Administrator Kathryn Lynch said earlier this week repairs to Plain Road Extension would cost around $70,000, while fixes to a private road leading to the town well would cost around $6,000.
Stephen Baron, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said that 8.09 inches of rain had fallen in Keene so far in July, with more likely to come even beyond this weekend.
“[The] model's pretty consistently showing that we stay in a rainy pattern through the end of the month,” he said.
Beyond the summer, precipitation is likely to increase as the region feels the effects of climate change. Elizabeth Burakowski, research assistant professor in earth science at the University of New Hampshire, said climate change — caused by the release of greenhouse gases — is likely to bring more precipitation and make heavy storms more frequent.
"The scientific evidence across the Northeast indicates that human influences are increasing atmospheric water vapor, precipitation and the frequency of extreme precipitation," she said. "What this has amounted to is ... more than a 50 percent increase in extreme precipitation, specifically over the period 1996 to 2016, compared to 1901 to 1995."
She emphasized that to help handle increased rainfall, communities should improve infrastructure to accommodate the increased risk. However, she said there is only so much preparation that can be done.
"These events ... are occurring at unprecedented intensity and magnitude," she said. "It's hard to prepare for what has not occurred in the historical context."
To put the current amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere into context, she said the typical upper limit of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere over the past 800,000 years was around 280 parts per million. In April, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said global surface average for carbon dioxide rose to around 417 parts per million.
Burakowski stressed that without significantly reducing emissions, flooding frequency will rise significantly. "We could see extreme precipitation events increase a minimum of 20 percent by the end of the century."
Sentinel staff writer Rick Green contributed to this report.
