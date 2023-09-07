A New York resident pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on Thursday to two charges related to area thefts in June. He was sentenced to several months in jail and a suspended prison sentence.
Patrick Singleton, 21, of Queens, pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, both felonies. The receiving stolen property charge was in connection with merchandise taken from a Claremont Home Depot on June 28, while the latter charge was for taking items totaling more than $1,500 from the Keene Home Depot on the same day, according to the indictments.
An affidavit written by Keene Police Officer Kevin Baca states that police responded to the Home Depot on Ash Brook Road in Keene around 8:45 a.m. on June 28 after receiving a report that two masked men had stolen merchandise and had pistols in their waistbands.
The two men put items in trash bags and drove west on Route 9 in a rental car, Baca added. Police located the vehicle in Chesterfield, where a pursuit began that ended when they lost the vehicle at the Vermont state line, he wrote.
According to a Massachusetts State Police news release at the time, a trooper with that agency located the vehicle in Greenfield, Mass., and the car reached speeds greater than 100 miles per hour. Massachusetts State Police placed a tire-deflation device across the road, but the vehicle continued after hitting it until witnesses saw people get out of the car near Greenfield Community College, the release said.
Besides Singleton, Jahnie Cox, 20, of Brooklyn, and a 17-year-old also from Brooklyn were arrested.
Cox pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to a single misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to 330 days in jail, according to court documents. Of those days, 264 were suspended, and he was given 42 days of credit for pretrial confinement. Restitution was not ordered because the stolen property was recovered and all the other charges were dropped, according to court documents.
In court Thursday, Assistant Cheshire County Attorney John Webb said neither New Hampshire nor Massachusetts police recovered a weapon, and Singleton didn’t make any threats or use force during the incident. He added that Singleton has previous convictions in New York, including one for robbery, along with pending charges. Webb said he took these factors into consideration when reaching the sentencing agreement.
According to the state's offer of proof document, written by Webb, some merchandise found in the car was linked to the Home Depot in Claremont, which had a theft about an hour before the Keene incident.
Judge Jacki Smith sentenced Singleton to 210 days in jail with 70 days of pretrial credit for the receiving stolen property charge and between two and eight years in prison, all suspended, for the theft by unauthorized taking charge. She also ordered him not to enter the Keene Home Depot, including its parking lot, but did not order restitution because the property was recovered.
Singleton’s attorney, Richard Patrick, declined to comment.
