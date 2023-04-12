WINCHESTER — The state's latest release of names on the Laurie List shows that former Winchester and Harrisville police chief Mike Tollett has been on the list since before he was tapped to lead either department.
The list, formally called the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule and maintained by the N.H. Attorney General’s Office, is used to alert prosecutors of law-enforcement officers who have exhibited behavior that could affect their credibility when testifying at trial. A 2021 state law required its public release.
The list includes a few broad categories as reasons for placement on the roster, including truthfulness, dereliction of duty, criminal conduct and falsifying records. Tollett’s reason is listed as excessive force. The document doesn’t provide a date for the alleged incident or incidents, but states that Tollett was reported to the Attorney General's Office by the Winchester Police Department and that he was alerted of his placement on June 1, 2018.
After starting his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Hinsdale police force, Tollett had risen within the Winchester ranks, becoming a sergeant in 2013, a lieutenant in 2015, and being promoted to chief in December 2018 to succeed Gary A. Phillips. Upon his becoming chief, The Sentinel reported that residents at a selectboard meeting erupted into cheers and applause. Then-Chair Ben Kilanski stated that the selectboard had received many letters supporting his appointment.
On Jan. 13, 2021, the board decided in nonpublic session not to renew Tollett’s contract as police chief. At the time, Kilanski told The Sentinel that the board had been “reviewing details within [Tollett’s] contract” for a while but declined to provide a reason for the board's vote, citing the advice of the town's attorney. Tollett told The Sentinel that the board did not provide him a reason, either.
He was soon hired as Harrisville's police chief, a position he held between March 2021 and March 15, 2022. Selectboard meeting minutes from Feb. 25, 2022, state that he resigned for personal reasons. He currently works as a security professional for Walt Disney World in Florida, according to his LinkedIn profile. He declined to comment on his inclusion on the Laurie List when reached via text message Wednesday.
Tollett’s departure came amid several resignations from the Winchester Police Department. On Jan. 20, 2021, Detective Michael Carrier resigned during a non-public selectboard session, meeting minutes indicate. Lt. Penny Witherbee resigned Dec. 9, 2020, asking the selectboard to waive her two-week notice, according to minutes. She declined at the meeting to elaborate on the reasons behind her resignation when a resident asked.
Officer Dean Wright joined a separate non-public session on Jan. 13, 2021 — the same meeting, though a different closed-door session, as the one when the selectboard decided against renewing Tollett's contract — and resigned from his role as a part-time officer, according to meeting minutes. His name also appears on the Laurie List, under the category of excessive force, and was reported by both the Winchester and Hinsdale police departments. The list states that he learned about his placement the same day as Tollett.
In 2020, Wright became a full-time officer for the Walpole Police Department, according to comparisons between the 2019 and 2020 town reports, and left that department sometime in 2022, according to comparisons between the 2021 and 2022 town reports.
In a text message Wednesday, Wright said he retired from that department over a year ago with more than 21 years of service. He declined to comment further.
After Tollett left the Winchester department, the board appointed Erik Josephson as chief the following October. Josephson left in September 2022, telling the selectboard he had decided to pursue another opportunity. He's currently managing director and owner of First Step LEC, LLC, according to his LinkedIn.
The Laurie List contains the names of 262 officers across the state, with 194 of them public. The rest are redacted pending an appeal process or notification of the officers' placement on the list. Prosecutors are constitutionally required to send all evidence, favorable and unfavorable, to defendants before trial based on Brady v. Maryland and expanded upon in United States v. Bagley, and the list falls within that required information.
The Winchester Police Department directed The Sentinel to the selectboard when asked for comment, and the selectboard did not return a request for comment this week.
Lindseigh Picard, current Winchester selectboard chair, did not immediately respond to a request for comment; former selectboard member and chair Ben Kilanski did not immediately respond to a call from The Sentinel either.
