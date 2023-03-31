RINDGE — A grand jury in February charged a Massachusetts man with burglary and theft by unauthorized taking in connection with the theft of an ATM from a Rindge convenience store, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Prosecutors allege Roberto Jourdan, 25, of Springfield, Mass., unlawfully entered North of the Border Convenience Store last October and took the ATM, which contained more than $4,000, according to the indictments. The burglary charge, a felony, carries 3½ to 7 years of prison time as well as a $4,000 fine. The felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking in an amount more than $1,500 carries between 7½ and 15 years in prison and another $4,000 fine.
On Oct. 8, around 2:30 a.m., a newspaper delivery person noticed that the front door of the Route 202 business appeared smashed open, according to an affidavit written by responding Rindge Police Officer Nicholas Lavoie. Lavoie found cigarette cartons and the ATM missing, and he watched security footage of three men forcing entry into the building, the affidavit states.
A similar burglary involving three men occurred in Brookline later that morning, and police in Townsend, Mass., pursued a white Infinity matching the description of a car involved in both incidents, Lavoie wrote. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed, and police apprehended Jourdan, according to the affidavit.
Rindge police later found the ATM in a gravel pit on Dale Farm Road, and it “appeared to be cut open by an industrial grade gas torch,” Lavoie wrote. He added that numerous cigarette packs and $20,000 were recovered later from the car. The affidavit mentions nothing further about any other men from the security footage.
Jourdan has also been charged in the burglary in Brookline, and a dispositional conference for the Rindge charges is scheduled for him on May 10 at 8:30 a.m., according to court records. During a dispositional conference, the judge meets with the prosecution and defense to determine how to settle the case. This can be through a plea agreement or advancing the case to a trial.
Jourdan’s attorney, Monique Schmidt, declined to comment Thursday.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.