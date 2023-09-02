A Keene resident pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge recently, while 11 charges of sexual assault were dropped, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Melvin Thomas, 52, had been charged in May with aggravated felonious sexual assault–pattern sexual assault against a child he knew, allegedly occurring between April 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, court records show. That charge followed the unsealing of nine indictments and one complaint in August 2022, charging him with individual sexual assaults in Marlborough and Keene against the same child.
The 10 unsealed indictment and complaint charges were dropped in return for his guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault, which was filed on Aug. 9, court records show. The sexual-assault pattern charge was dropped for the reason of “prosecutorial discretion,” according to a notice of nolle prosequi that Deputy Cheshire County Attorney Kathleen O’Reilly signed Aug. 4.
The court document doesn’t elaborate on the reason, and neither O’Reilly, nor Thomas’ attorney, Meredith Lugo, returned requests for comment Thursday.
The plea agreement followed several motions Lugo submitted July 3. One motion asked to exclude or limit testimony from a specific witness, and Judge Jacki Smith granted part of the motion on Aug. 4, according to the document.
Another motion asked to exclude a different proposed witness, stating that the person’s “testimony would consist of inadmissible hearsay statements … and/or is irrelevant and prejudicial.” Two other motions asked to exclude admission of some evidence, and to use information contained in documents reviewed during the case. It is unclear if the judge granted these motions due to some court documents being sealed.
Smith sentenced Thomas to 359 days in jail with pretrial credit of 359 days on Aug. 10, the sentencing sheet states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.