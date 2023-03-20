SWANZEY — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Monday morning that has shut down traffic on Route 10 near the intersection of Sawyers Crossing Road, Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould said at the scene.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 a.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. The lone occupant of one of the vehicles, an SUV, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with life-threatening injuries, Gould said.
The two occupants of the other vehicle, another SUV, were also taken to Cheshire Medical, but Gould did not immediately have information on the extent of their injuries.
Police on scene were not available to provide more information on the crash.
In addition to the Swanzey Fire Department, N.H. State Police, Swanzey police, DiLuzio Ambulance and the Keene Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Traffic on Route 10, known in the area as West Swanzey Road, was backed up in both directions. Shortly before 10 a.m., the N.H. Department of Transportation was en route to the scene to set up a detour, according to a Facebook post from the town of Swanzey.
Route 10 between Sawyers Crossing Road and North Winchester Road is expected to be closed for several hours until the scene is cleared, with traffic being diverted, State Police said in an emailed statement Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information as further details become available.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.