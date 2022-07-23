20220723-LOC-Winchester Shooting Filer

More than a week after a 72-year-old Winchester man was found shot to death in his home on Scofield Mountain Road, seen here last Thursday, law-enforcement officials have released few details in the case against the 26-year-old man charged with his murder.

WINCHESTER — After police last week arrested a man on two counts of second-degree murder, alleging he’d killed a family member, law-enforcement officials have provided few new details about the case.

