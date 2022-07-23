More than a week after a 72-year-old Winchester man was found shot to death in his home on Scofield Mountain Road, seen here last Thursday, law-enforcement officials have released few details in the case against the 26-year-old man charged with his murder.
At the state’s request, a judge has sealed the affidavit — a court document outlining the evidence investigators have gathered in the case — related to 26-year-old Keegan Duhaime’s arrest on murder charges.
An autopsy determined Hill’s death to be a homicide caused by a single gunshot wound to his head, the release states.
There was no missing-person report filed for Hill in the days between when he died and when police found his body at his home in Winchester, Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the AG’s Office, said Tuesday in an emailed response to questions from The Sentinel. He declined to say where in the home Hill’s body was found.
Duhaime, the grandson of Hill’s wife, waived his arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene last week. He was ordered held without bail.
Garrity in his Tuesday email declined to comment on why the state has requested the affidavit be sealed. The Sentinel on Friday motioned for the court to unseal that document.
Hill, his wife and Duhaime all lived at the home at 484 Scofield Mountain Road where officers found Hill’s body shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, when they conducted a welfare check, according to the AG’s Office. No one else lived at the residence, and Hill’s wife is safe, Garrity said.
Neighbored by residential properties with goat and sheep farms, the house with a large attached garage is tucked into the woods off winding dirt roads several miles west of the Ashuelot Covered Bridge.
Hill was a licensed forester, according to a directory maintained by UNH Cooperative Extension. Duhaime graduated from Keene High School in 2015.
One of the murder charges against Duhaime alleges he knowingly caused Hill’s death by shooting him, and the other alleges he recklessly caused his death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” according to the AG’s Office.
