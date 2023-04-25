CONCORD — Judge Joseph Laplante sentenced Keene resident Aria DiMezzo on Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison with a $5,000 fine for operating an unlicensed cryptocurrency business in the city.
DiMezzo pleaded guilty to one felony count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business last September. According to a news release the U.S. Attorney's Office in Concord issued at the time, customers sent "money to [DiMezzo] through bank accounts opened in her name and in the name of the Reformed Satanic Church, an organization she created. DiMezzo then sent customers bitcoin or other virtual currency in return."
DiMezzo’s business exchanged $3,178,895 for bitcoin between June 2020 and January 2021, with DiMezzo receiving a commission for each transaction, according to prosecutors.
She was arrested with five others in March 2021, including Keene resident Ian Freeman, a fellow libertarian activist and radio host. DiMezzo worked closely with Freeman, according to prosecutors, and discussion during her sentencing hearing hinged largely on her connection to him and his clients.
Freeman was convicted by a federal jury in December on all counts against him, including operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, money laundering and tax evasion, as well as conspiracy charges in connection with the money-laundering and unlicensed money-transmitting allegations. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July.
In Freeman's trial, prosecutors stated that scam artists persuaded people — including the elderly — to send Freeman money to convert into bitcoin. Freeman would then convert the money into bitcoin for the scammers and receive a commission, according to the prosecution, although one victim testified that Freeman did not personally request funds.
In DiMezzo's trial, U.S. Attorney Jane Young stated in the sentencing memorandum that once Freeman could not obtain more bank accounts in the spring of 2020, he enlisted DiMezzo.
"Soon thereafter, various scammers for whom Freeman had previously laundered funds began contacting DiMezzo to purchase bitcoin," Young wrote in the memorandum. One of Freeman's victims, whose photo was found on DiMezzo’s phone, “reported to law enforcement that after his [financial] loss, he was living in his broken-down car and had recently attempted suicide,” Young added.
In the defense’s sentencing memorandum, attorney Richard Guerriero wrote that “the government points to the photos and records to claim that since those people were victimized by Freeman or others, they must have also been victimized by Aria.” He asserted that the prosecutors' argument rested on evidence presented at Freeman’s trial rather than evidence mentioned in DiMezzo's pre-sentence report, a document that assists a judge in determining sentencing.
At Tuesday's hearing, Guerriero said that until DiMezzo read about the victims' losses in the pre-sentence report, she had been unaware of them. He stated that the crime was “a regulatory offense that does not involve any fraud,” adding that DiMezzo “wasn’t trying to defraud anybody or hide anything.”
In the sentencing memorandum, Guerriero requested three years of supervised release with one of those years involving home confinement. Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentencing amount of 37 months in prison.
DiMezzo herself spoke at Tuesday's hearing, stating that she was arrogant and should have known that some of the people who sent her money were the victims of scams. She added that she "thought [the bitcoin operators] were making banks frustrated," and that her goal "was to bring down the banking system."
Judge Laplante acknowledged the pre-sentence report argument when he sentenced DiMezzo. “I’m considering not a shred of evidence from the Freeman trial,” he stated. Beyond the monetary and prison sentence, he ordered DiMezzo to pay a processing fee of $100 and serve one year of supervised release following her imprisonment.
Around 30 supporters of DiMezzo attended the hearing, many wearing black shirts emblazoned with the words: “Bitcoin is not a crime. Free the crypto six,” in reference to the six individuals originally charged in the bitcoin operation.
Besides Freeman and DiMezzo, Renee Spinella and Andrew Spinella of Derry pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge and were sentenced last August. Nobody, a Keene resident formerly known as Rich Paul, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced last July. Charges against the sixth person, an Alstead woman, were dropped in April 2022.
Lapante requested that DiMezzo's confinement be as close as possible to Keene, listing out potential prisons in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. He also ordered that her sentence begin June 27, to allow her time to officiate a wedding in June.
After the sentencing, several supporters broke into tears. Joseph Rowell, who said he's a licensed bitcoin ATM business operator in Dover, said he felt the sentence was deeply unfair.
“There are people who actually hurt people who are serving less time,” he added.
Guerriero said he and DiMezzo were “disappointed with the judge’s decision,” but added that they “appreciate his thoughtfulness and respect his position.”
"Having a license wouldn't have achieved anything," DiMezzo said outside the courthouse, saying that the designation would not have prevented the scams. She added that she did see the reason for it, however, and thanked her supporters for showing up.
She also said she did not plan to appeal the decision. “I want this over with,” she said. “The other shoe has now dropped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.