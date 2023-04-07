Keene officials are considering hiring a social worker for the police department to integrate mental health support into the local policing model.
The proposed full-time position would be 100 percent grant-funded — using money from the N.H. Opioid Abatement Trust Fund — which was established in 2020 via HB 1639, to support programs associated with the prevention, treatment and recovery of substance use disorders, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in an email Thursday. All the money for the fund comes from consumer protection settlements or judgements against opioid manufacturers.
So far the city of Keene has received $113,123.85 from the trust fund, which has been placed in a city account. According to Dragon, none of the funding has been spent yet. Dragon is working on applying for additional funding, although it’s unknown at this point how much more the city may receive, she said. Dragon is also a member of the N.H. Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission.
According to Dragon, the social worker — in addition to working closely with police officers — would coordinate with local agencies and child and family support services such as Monadnock Family Services, The Doorway at Keene and the Division of Child and Families and SAU29.
“The police [and] social worker could coordinate directly with local shelters, sober houses and any other agencies that can assist with the goal of coordinating and providing treatment, recovery, and counseling services for those in need due to substance use disorders, mental health, or co-occurring issues, to include their families,” she wrote in her email.
The social worker would specialize in “crucial follow-up”, and would be able to connect residents suffering from issues of mental health or substance use disorder with proper services and provide successful referrals to treatments, ultimately helping reduce recidivism rates.
“The social worker would provide support with navigating the oftentimes difficult and confusing process of coordinating care or recovery, and doing all possible to ensure the client follows through with their treatment or recovery plan,” she said.
Dragon explained that while this employee would not patrol with police officers, they might conduct off-site visits to potential clients in the company of an officer.
Keene Police Chief Steven Stewart told The Sentinel Friday that he thinks a social worker in the police department could serve as an invaluable resource to the city.
"I think it can the benefit community by having a social worker embedded in the police department, it lets them form professional relationships with officers who are out on the street and see people in need who could use these services," he said.
This program would also include mental health training for all Keene officers and dispatchers, since the police are usually the first responders to scenes of drug-abuse or mental health crisis, Dragon said.
Dragon presented a report on Keene’s efforts to establish a social worker position within the police department to the city’s Finance, Organization and Personnel (FOP) Committee at its March 23 meeting. In a recording of that meeting on the city’s website, she stated police departments in Laconia and Dover had implemented similar outreach programs with social workers.
“This has been so successful in those communities that they’ve added more [social workers],” she said.”
Dragon also said the city is seeking additional funding to sustain the position over several years and in case they decide to hire an additional social worker.
At the meeting, Jodi Newell, representative for N.H. House, Cheshire District 1, urged councilors to keep social workers separate from the police department.
“People who have substance use issues deal with the police on a regular basis in a very negative way,” she said. “So if we want to use this money to save other people’s lives, I would beg you to separate it from the people who are tasked with enforcing the criminalization of substance use.”
Councilor-At-Large and FOP Committee Vice-Chair Mike Remy responded by saying that where the position should live, whether in the police department or in the human services department, is something councilors should consider going forward.
In response to Newell's statement, Chief Stewart told The Sentinel that having a social worker embedded in the police department would make it easier for them to work with officers.
"I don't see it that way, I see it as a benefit to have a social worker housed here with us to see that there are immediate connections and communications that can be made relative to what these people need," he said. "It's easier to work with [officers] so that you can see who you're communicating with as opposed to just through email. They won't be a police officer, they will just work in the department."
The N.H. Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will be meeting next Monday, when Dragon hopes it will decide when the next request for grant applications will go out, she said.
If Keene is successful at getting more grant funding, city councilors will vote on accepting the funds and formalizing the position.
This article has been updated to include comments from Keene Police Chief Steven Stewart
