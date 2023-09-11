CONCORD — A federal judge on Monday postponed sentencing for a Keene resident who was convicted on felony charges stemming from operating a cryptocurrency business.
Ian Freeman's sentencing hearing in Concord was scheduled for Monday, but U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante pushed it to Oct. 2 to allow Freeman to file a brief about restitution payments. Both Freeman's attorney and prosecutors had filed briefs in response to a presentencing report.
The report, written by an officer and not available in the court docket, did not call for restitution payments.
The prosecutors' sentencing memorandum, however, asked both for restitution payments to victims and a "vulnerable victim enhancement," which could bring a higher sentence. Freeman's sentencing memorandum did not consider either of those because they were not in the presentencing report, Laplante said at Monday's hearing, so he granted Freeman two weeks to file a brief.
Freeman was indicted with five others in March 2021 in connection with an unlicensed cryptocurrency operation he ran in Keene. According to the 2021 indictment, the six people exchanged more than $10 million for cryptocurrency between May 25, 2016, and March 15, 2021, charging a fee for each transaction. The charges against one of the six were later dropped.
On Dec. 22, a federal jury found Freeman guilty of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and attempts to evade or defeat tax in the years 2016 through 2019.
In late July, Freeman's attorney, Mark Sisti, submitted a motion for acquittal. On Aug. 22, Laplante granted part of the motion, acquitting Freeman of the money-laundering charge.
At Monday's hearing, however, Laplante rejected motions for reconsideration and for a new trial, which Sisti submitted Sept. 5. The motion for reconsideration asked the court to reconsider a decision not to dismiss the charge of operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business and the charge of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Laplante said the reconsideration motion was both untimely and the arguments raised didn’t persuade him.
The motion for a new trial stemmed from Freeman's recent acquittal. In the memorandum order for that decision, Laplante wrote “the evidence adduced at trial was insufficient to prove that Freeman knew that the prohibited transaction alleged in the indictment occurred.”
In the new-trial motion, Sisti argued the evidence shown to the jury to prove that charge unfairly prejudiced them against Freeman with regard to the other charges.
But in rejecting this motion, Laplante said the evidence still would have been part of the trial in order to prove the other counts.
“[The motion] ignores the fact that the defendant was convicted of … money laundering conspiracy,” Laplante said.
Three victims also spoke at Monday's hearing, detailing how they'd lost hundreds of thousands of dollars through “romance scams,” in which someone pretended to be in love with them and in need of money. One woman said she sent $300,000 to the scammer, who told her to send it to Freeman to convert it into Bitcoin.
At his trial in December, Freeman testified that he never knowingly helped a scammer and said he tried to help people if he thought they were about to be scammed, according to previous reporting by The Sentinel.
A crowd of of people supporting Freeman also attended Monday's hearing, causing two courtrooms to fill to capacity and erupting into applause when Freeman took his seat. Before the hearing, two people were handcuffed by Homeland Security officers in the entrance lobby after refusing to stop filming inside the building.
After the hearing, Sisti said he and his client agreed with the presentencing report.
“[The report] agreed with us that nobody deserved restitution in this case … We’ll move to sentencing [Oct. 2] one way or another,” he said.
The sentencing hearing will come more than two years since the original six defendants were indicted. Since then, all other cases have either been dismissed or moved through sentencing.
Aria DiMezzo of Keene was sentenced in April to 18 months in federal prison for operating an unlicensed cryptocurrency business after she pleaded guilty.
Renee Spinella and Andrew Spinella of Derry pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge and were sentenced last August. Nobody, a Keene resident formerly known as Rich Paul, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced last July. Charges against the sixth person, an Alstead woman, were dropped in April 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.