A Keene woman was sentenced to jail time Monday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands from an elderly local man.
Cheryl Rogers, 35, pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft by deception and financial exploitation of an elderly adult, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court. She was accused of lying to an elderly Keene man over a period of months, using two fake personas to get money from him.
Rogers befriended the then-70-year-old man in early 2020, according to the state’s sentencing memorandum filed by the Office of the Attorney General. Using an app to obtain free local phone numbers, Rogers impersonated her father and sent text messages to the man claiming she had cancer and needed money for treatment, according to the memorandum.
Separately, between July 1, 2021, and Aug. 18, 2021, Rogers used another number to impersonate a financial institution representative and request money from the same man, warning that “non-payment would result in ‘fraud’ charges,” according to the memorandum. In total, Rogers obtained $45,499 from the man, according to court documents.
Rogers was initially arrested Aug. 19, 2021, while trying to collect another check from the victim, according to an affidavit written by Keene Police Detective Jennifer Truman.
Judge Jacki Smith sentenced Rogers on Monday to a 12-month sentence in the Cheshire County jail for the theft by deception charge, with credit for 182 days of time served. Rogers was also ordered to pay $45,499 in restitution to the victim, along with a 17 percent administrative fee. For the financial exploitation charge, Rogers was sentenced to 3½ to seven years in N.H. State Prison, suspended for 10 years following her release from jail.
Upon release, Rogers will receive a five-year probation period and must complete Cheshire County Treatment Court. Rogers is prohibited from working in any capacity with people who are elderly, as well as serving in a fiduciary capacity for any individual.
Rogers’ attorney, Alexander Parsons of the N.H. Public Defender’s Office, did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
