A Cheshire County grand jury recently indicted a Keene man on allegations of sexually assaulting someone under 16, court documents state.
Melvin Thomas, 51, is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault–pattern sexual assault, against someone he knew, allegedly occurring between April 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, court records show.
The May 25 indictment follows eight sealed indictments and one sealed complaint issued Oct. 25, 2021, charging him with individual sexual assaults in Marlborough and Keene against the same child. A sealed indictment is one issued in secret; once unsealed, a warrant can be issued for the suspect’s arrest.
Those sealed indictments, also in Cheshire County Superior Court, indicate Thomas was being held in the Worcester County Jail in West Boylston, Mass. These indictments and the complaint were unsealed on Aug. 17, 2022, and Thomas was arrested that day. Local court records and Massachusetts court records do not indicate why he was in jail in Massachusetts.
On Aug. 19, 2022, Thomas entered pleas of not guilty to the charges listed in the 2021 indictments and the complaint. He’s been arraigned on those charges already, while his arraignment on the newest charge is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
Thomas has been held in the Cheshire County jail in Keene since his arrest last August, jail records show. Jury selection for all his charges, including the most recent, is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Thomas’ attorney, Meredith Lugo, did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.