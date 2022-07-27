Keene Police Chief Steven Russo announced Wednesday that he will retire from the department effective Sept. 1.
A 23-year veteran of the Keene Police Department, Russo worked his way up through the ranks before being appointed as chief in 2017, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in the news release announcing his retirement.
“Chief Russo and his department have truly been ... leaders in the region and the state,” Dragon said. “I am grateful for his service to our community and his prior service to our country. I wish him a long, healthy, happy retirement.”
Before joining the department as a patrol officer in 1999, Russo served for 21 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a sergeant major the same year he joined the police force. He had served as a captain since 2010, before his appointment as chief.
In the news release, Dragon describes Russo as an advocate for mental health both inside and outside of the Keene Police Department. As chief, Russo has also subjected the department's policies and procedures to rigorous review, helping it to maintain its accreditation with the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies since 2013, according to Dragon.
Russo has also created a plan to implement body cameras and in-car video by next year, Dragon said. He has sought and successfully received funding for the majority of the body-camera program, she said.
Dragon said in a phone interview that the city will begin the search for a new chief with an internal process to determine whether there are potential candidates within the Keene Police Department.
That process is expected to take several months, and she and Russo will discuss who will lead the department in the interim, Dragon said. If it is determined there is not a candidate within the department, the city will initiate a wider search to fill the position, she said.
Russo did not immediately return a request Wednesday afternoon for comment.
