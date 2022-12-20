Keene police arrested a Hinsdale man early Tuesday morning after they allege he stole a car and led officers on a chase toward Fitzwilliam, Lt. Michael Kopcha said.
Police received a report of a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta stolen from the parking lot of McDonald's at 317 Winchester St. at about 11:56 p.m. Monday, Kopcha said Tuesday afternoon.
"We located that vehicle on Island Street, began to turn on our emergency lights and began to try to stop that car," Kopcha said.
The vehicle then turned down a pair of side streets and struck a parked vehicle before going back onto Island Street, he said. Police then pursued the Jetta onto Winchester Street, then south down Route 10. The chase continued through Swanzey and Winchester, where police followed the vehicle onto Route 119 east into Fitzwilliam.
Kopcha said the vehicle was traveling "at times in excess of 100 mph" during the chase.
"In Fitzwilliam, the vehicle was immobilized by use of a spike mat [and] we were assisted by other agencies at that point," Kopcha said. "... The vehicle ran over the spike mat, stopped, and the suspect fled on foot."
Following a short foot pursuit, police apprehended and arrested the driver of the Jetta, identified as Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale, according to Kopcha. He was charged with disobeying an officer, reckless operation, receiving stolen property greater in value than $1,501 (the Jetta), conduct after an accident and driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
Kopcha said Dean is wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service on federal charges and in Exeter in connection with an alleged burglary. He noted a bail amount had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon, until Dean receives medical clearance at Cheshire Medical Center.Kopcha said Dean was not injured in the car or foot chases, but did require medical attention after the incident.
An attorney representing Dean could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
