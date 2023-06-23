The first batch of mosquitoes in the state to test positive for Jamestown canyon virus this year came from Keene, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.
The batch was collected in the city on June 6, and prompted state health officials to designate Keene as at low risk for the virus, from a previous designation in which no virus was detected. The department's scale for measuring the risk that a mosquito will infect a person ranges from low to very high.
Jamestown canyon virus (JCV) is one of several viruses transmitted to people through bites from infected mosquitoes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is found throughout much of the United States, with cases typically occurring from late spring through mid-fall. Symptoms include fever, headache and fatigue, but JCV can also lead to severe disease, including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and in rare cases can be fatal, according to the CDC. There are no vaccines to prevent a JCV infection or medicine to treat it.
Nineteen human cases of JCV have been identified in New Hampshire since the state's first report of the virus in 2013, DHHS noted in a news release about the infected mosquito batch found in Keene.
"This finding of the first identification of Jamestown Canyon Virus in New Hampshire serves as a reminder that when enjoying the outdoors, mosquito bite prevention is key ...,” Dr. Elizabeth Talbot, deputy state epidemiologist, said in the release. “As soon as mosquitoes emerge in the spring, residents and visitors can take steps to protect their health and their family’s health, including using an effective insect repellant, wearing protective clothing, and minimizing outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.”
Jesse Rounds, Keene's community development director, said Friday that the city has a contract with Newington-based Municipal Pest Management Services Inc. to conduct mosquito surveillance. The company randomly tests 2,800 sites known as catch basins.
"These are basically areas in the city where there are low points on the street where runoff collects from the street, yards or where we live before it enters the stormwater system," Rounds said.
As a matter of procedure, Rounds said the city doesn't identify to the public the site where an infected mosquito batch was collected, due to the random nature of the testing.
"Once a sample trap [tests positive], then generally the whole area is considered to be positive," he said. "So the particular location isn’t as important as the fact that we have it. ... We can't possibly know where all the mosquitoes that carry the virus are."
DHHS recommends that people remove outdoor items that hold water, such as old tires, cans, plastic containers and ceramic pots, from their properties since mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, and that they empty or cover swimming pools and hot tubs.
Anyone with questions about JCV can call the state health department's Division of Public Health Services' Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496.
