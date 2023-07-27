A Keene resident pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court on Monday to sexually assaulting a teenager.
James Tatro, 50, was sentenced to five to 10 years in N.H. State Prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. He was initially charged by Assistant Cheshire County Attorney Keith Clouatre in November 2022.
“I hope that you carry [the impact] with you when you are serving your sentence and when you are going through treatment, and that you make every effort to make sure that you rehabilitate yourself while incarcerated,” Judge Jacki Smith told Tatro at Monday’s hearing in the Keene court after silently reading a victim impact statement.
Court documents state Tatro committed the assaults tied to the charges between January 2022 and November 2022.
Tatro’s sentence of five to 10 years for one of the charges comes with 250 days of pretrial confinement credit. The plea agreement allows him to petition to suspend two years of his maximum term, pending good conduct and no parole violations.
The court also recommended he receive an assessment for sexual offender treatment at the state prison. If the assessment recommends treatment or another program and Tatro successfully completes it — or if the assessment decides no treatment is needed — Smith said two years of the minimum sentence will be suspended subject to any other conditions imposed. She added that any suspended portion of the sentence may be imposed after a hearing requested by the state or at any time up to five years after the suspension.
Smith also sentenced Tatro to 10 to 20 years in state prison, all suspended for the rest of his life, for the second charge. He was ordered to have no contact with the teenager and certain other individuals and register as a sex offender.
Tatro’s lawyer, Joseph Frankel, declined to comment Monday.
