SPOFFORD — A Keene man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday following a three-vehicle crash at Routes 63 and 9, according to Chesterfield police.
John Corliss, 19, of Hinsdale was driving a 2013 Subaru Legacy south on Route 63 when his vehicle collided with a 2018 Chevy Colorado being driven by Jesse Hof, 42, of Keene, Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering said in a news release Wednesday. The collision happened after Corliss entered the intersection at Route 9, the release said.
Hof was driving east on Route 9, and the impact caused his vehicle to veer south, striking a 2017 Toyota Tacoma being driven by Dayna Locitzer, 35, of West Chesterfield, Chickering said in the news release. Locitzer had been waiting to turn onto Route 9 on the south side of the intersection, Chickering said.
Corliss' vehicle came to a stop after striking a signal control box that warned of a dangerous intersection ahead, the release said.
The Chesterfield Fire Department was dispatched to the scene just before 4:20 p.m., according to the Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid log from Tuesday.
Hof was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for non-life-threatening injuries, Chickering said in the news release. He didn't specify the nature of Hof's injuries or the damage to the vehicles and could not be reached by phone Wednesday morning or afternoon.
Chesterfield police encourage anyone who may have seen the crash and was not previously identified as a witness to call Officer Stephen Gordon at 603-363-4233.
