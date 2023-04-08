A grand jury recently indicted a local man in connection with a robbery last fall in Keene, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Prosecutors allege Ethan Clark, 31, of Keene, robbed the Service Credit Union on Winchester Street in November, court documents state. He was indicted last week on one felony count of theft by unauthorized taking of more than $1,500 and one felony count of robbery.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, Keene police officers and detectives responded to a report of a bank robbery that had just happened at the credit union, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Detective Andrew Lippincott. The bank teller said the suspect passed her a note stating, “This is a robbery, give me all the money. No bait and nobody will get hurt,” Lippincott wrote in the affidavit. The bank employee complied, and the robber took $4,644, according to the affidavit.
Keene police reviewed surveillance footage from multiple sources, including the bank and nearby properties, according to the affidavit. Using this footage, they identified a Ford Transit cargo van that Clark emerged from and drove in the days before the robbery, Lippincott wrote. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 2.
In 2012, Clark pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in connection with a robbery at the Connecticut River Bank in Walpole. He was sentenced to one year in jail with six months suspended and ordered to pay $5,705 in restitution.
Clark’s dispositional conference and arraignment are scheduled for April 12 at 8:30 a.m. During a dispositional conference, a judge meets with the prosecution and defense to determine how to settle a case. This can be through a plea agreement or advancing the case to a trial.
Clark’s attorney, Patrick Richard, did not return a request for comment Thursday.
